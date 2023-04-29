Dead Ringers
Series streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Review Rating: 8/10
The always terrific Rachel Weisz puts her Oscar-winning skills into overdrive in the richly immersive, fresh adaptation of Jack Geasland and Bari Wood’s 1977 novel “Twins.”
After binging this new series, I revisited director David Cronenberg’s 1988 take on the same material. That feature film is available on several streaming platforms. In Cronenberg’s version, another Academy Award winner, Jeremy Irons, played the tragically twisted Mantle siblings.
Watching both adaptations proved to be a rewarding experience because they are time capsules of the mores emblematic of two different and eerily similar periods in Western history.
The 2023 approach to “Dead Ringers” has Weisz inhabiting the twin gynecologists within the present social media sphere, where ethics may be universal. Still, news of breaches and indiscretions travel at the lightning speed of the Internet.
Both the 1988 film and the current series grapple with two halves of one warped personality. Beverly Mantle is the demure, restrained, sensitive one, and Elliot is the sexually adventurous, exploitative other half. Because they are two separate human beings, one can conceivably function without the other, but the central conflict is whether separating them is possible.
The Mantles are brilliant doctors determined to perfect and improve how women give birth. Assisting patients with difficulties conceiving is part of achieving their mission; delivering the children occupies much of their practice. Beverly is often the physician in the operating room, and the pricklier Elliot spends her time experimenting in the lab.
What’s interesting about the relationship in the new series is that Elliot is more consistently amoral. In Cronenberg’s movie, Elliot’s commitment to his “little” brother is tender and helps to redeem the character’s moral center. Both films toy around with the interchangeability that identical twins possess. The narrative is also an enduring love story.
The outgoing Elliott, the twin possessed of a voracious sexual appetite, acts as the setup man for Beverly in both adaptations. This unscrupulous behavior means that when a famous actress, Genevieve (Britne Oldford), comes into the Mantle clinic, Elliot assists Beverly in landing the affections of the lovely young woman. Elliott has no problem breaking the ethical boundaries by first masquerading as her shy sister and, second, making a move on a patient.
After all the foundational pieces are in place, Beverly takes over. But when she falls madly in love with Genevieve, Elliot is none too pleased.
Prime’s “Dead Ringers” is startlingly graphic. The medical procedures on display are not for the squeamish, and the sexuality is unabashedly adult. Both projects (1988 and 2023) are mature, thought-provoking productions. And the series expands on the themes and concepts introduced in the original film with a message that will disturb some viewers.
Weisz is superb in the dual role. But she’s matched by an impressive cast, including the statuesque Oldford and an affecting Poppy Liu. Jennifer Ehle plays a chilling billionaire businesswoman who will stop at nothing to ensure profit. And Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine is exceptional as a journalist who profiles the Mantle twins.
Mwine’s voice, which slowly becomes a kind of de facto narrator later in the series, is so impressive that I’d wager he’s got a chance to supplant James Earl Jones and Morgan Freeman for voice-over work. This guy’s got a gifted set of pipes. But his performance exudes a studied calm simmering with uncertainly and fascination.
All episodes of “Dead Ringers” are now available on Prime, with a second season possible.
Mind Leech
Available for rent on https://www.mindleech.com/
Review Rating: 6/10
If you’ve got 60 minutes for some fun throwback monster movie entertainment, you could do much worse than Chris Cheeseman’s Canadian b-movie “Mind Leech.”
Cheeseman’s mini-feature is primarily improvised and set in a rural community in 1998. After a duo of hapless criminals dumps some toxic waste into a lake, a couple of ice fishermen are attacked by a mysterious leech-like creature that attaches itself to the brain of one of the guys. He goes on a murderous rampage.
Pursued by a couple of thoughtful local deputies, played well by Steff Ivory Conover and Mischa O’Hoski, the leech controls its host with random motivations. Of course, the blood flows in rivers as the creature meanders its way around the wintry community.
A well-lensed effort by Bartosz W. Pawlowski, “Mind Leech” fully understands its comedic genre limitations. Filmmaker Cheeseman embraces the comic tomfoolery of it all with entertaining results. O’Hoski makes a convincing hero, as she has to make sense of the craziness.
The special effects range from noticeably contrived to convincing. The leech, which O’Hoski’s officer refers appropriately to as a “slug,” is a fantastic creation because the actors wear it. This practical monster puppet looks tangible, horrifying, and funny as hell. Give me more of O’Hoski on the job; she gives us a measured performance somewhat reminiscent of Michael Moriarty’s turn in the classic “Q: The Winged Serpent.”
In an innovative distribution strategy, “Mind Leech” is available for rent directly from Cheeseman’s website.
Division
Available on VOD
Review Rating: 6/10
Filmmaker Jason Winn (who directed the local Coweta County features “The Fat Boy Chronicles” and the horror film “Rave Party Massacre”) has been cranking out quality productions in Georgia for years. His latest film is “Division,” a politically charged pandemic-era dramatic thriller. This well-made movie explores the dangers of radicalization that reached a fever pitch during the height of the COVID lockdown.
When an actress named Andi James (Jaime Andrews) decides to start a vlog from her home during the pandemic, she comes to the attention of disabled soldier Mason Dennis (Joshua Payne). James uses the vlog as a cathartic vehicle to explain her present feelings and general malaise. Dennis identifies with her emotions.
The problem is that while they may be attracted to one another, Dennis and James are from two decidedly different political camps. He’s a right-winger, and she’s a lefty. Can they find a middle ground?
“Division” is a humbly made picture that benefits from sincere performances. Its message of tolerance is solid and essential. Andrews, who also wrote the screenplay, is excellent in the lead. She’s matched well by Payne, an actor I’ve not seen before but would like to see in other projects.
“Division” is available for rent on Prime Video.