“You can have any beer you want, as long as it’s a Corona.” — Dominic “Dom” Toretto, “The Fast and the Furious” 2001.
The patriarchal, ex-con, street-racing mechanic Dom (a star-making turn by Vin Diesel) said this to undercover cop Brian O’Conner (the late Paul Walker). At a raucous party at the Toretto home, he hands a bottle to Brian, who’s become his new best friend; that beer (yep, a Corona) was being consumed by a disagreeable member of Dom’s LA gang of precision drivers.
I’ll wager that next to “I am Groot” in all its wonderful permutations, Diesel has never delivered a better line in his career. And the performance has a lived-in authenticity, a quality that has never been repeated in the nine sequels that followed.
I liked the “Fast” films when the stakes were lower, the characters were sexier, and the drama more grounded.
“The Fast and the Furious” was all of those things. It’s a relic of its time, but the movie remains raw and infinitely watchable. Compared to “Fast X,” “The Fast and the Furious,” with its street racing, youthful macho posturing, and NOS-powered, colorfully painted compact speedsters, exists in a world approximating our own.
The razor-voiced Dom is a character ideally suited for Diesel, the magnetic, bald-headed, intimidating, muscle shirt-wearing actor (who got his start as a writer/director). But at some point, Diesel, who initially abandoned the franchise, lost the edge that made Dom a charismatic lead.
In “Fast X,” only Dom’s cheesy, insincere smirk remains. It doesn’t matter how much he waxes philosophical about the value of family; the “Fast” series theme is money. The machine that mints bills for everyone involved will keep chugging along with not just one additional concluding chapter but reportedly two more! And if the box office is strong, don’t count out many others.
There’s nothing wrong with milking and squeezing every dime out of this property. There’s not a sacred classic in any of the sequels to be tarnished. But armed with almost unlimited resources and a loyal fan base, why not attempt to make a good movie? Instead, we get a contrived combination of inane banter that weakly frames a tired set of weightless computer-generated action sequences.
In “Fast X,” I never got the impression that the players drove any of the cars that performed impossible gravity-defying stunts. At no time will viewers suspend their disbelief.
Now rolling into its third decade, the progression from B-movie actioner to blockbuster cartoon is tragically complete. Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, once a wily Road Runner, now occupies the stunted role of an aging Elmer Fudd. You can almost hear him politely request quiet because he’s hunting rabbits. But thankfully, that rabbit is played by Jason Momoa.
Drawing on the events of 2011’s “Fast Five,” Dom’s extended family faces a new threat: the vengeful Dante (a refreshingly fun Momoa), the lunatic son of the Brazilian drug cartel leader killed by the gang in Rio. Fans will remember that in “Five,” Dom’s crew stages a delirious heist by ripping the cartel’s safe full of cash from a police station and roughly dragging it through the streets.
That safe scene, in which two muscle cars pull the safe along the city’s streets, is, admittedly, a highly of the franchise. Going back to the well, however, yields diminishing returns.
In a flashback that contains newly shot footage integrated into the original material, we learn that Dante was present during the shootout on the bridge that ended “Five.” And for the 13 years thereafter, the guy’s been hatching his revenge.
Dante’s masochistic plan isn’t about just killing Dom; he wants to make the entire family suffer.
We pick up with Dom and the fam back in Los Angeles. The home, once blown up by a bomb, has been entirely rebuilt, and the Toretto matriarch Abuela (Oscar winner Rita Moreno) presides over a humble backyard barbecue.
Missing from the gathering is Brian. Viewers know that Paul Walker tragically died in 2013 at age 40 in a car accident. Despite using his brothers to double for Walker to complete a previous “Fast” film, this franchise has yet to deal with his recurring absence coherently. It’s a nagging problem that no line of dialogue can effectively address. But fans will appreciate the archive footage of Walker playing Brian as he and Dom pull the enormous safe through Rio.
Moving from the backyard to the streets of Rome, the crew, minus Dom, attempts a new goofy heist. The group is led by Roman (Tyrese Gibson), the comic relief of the bunch. His plan is typically foolish, involving flashy cars and techno gizmos controlled by computer experts Tej (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel).
Of course, Roman’s first outing as the leader doesn’t go well. Dante shows up, and all hell breaks loose. Paying homage to the safe sequence in “Five,” a bomb, the size of a minivan, rolls destructively through the ancient, cobblestone streets toward the Vatican. When it explodes, Dom and his family are blamed, making Dom enemy number one globally.
The high-profile man-hunt doesn’t stop Toretto from freely traveling worldwide. We see him drowning his sorrows in a bar somewhere in Italy. Is he drinking a Corona? No matter, a new character named Tess (Marvel’s Brie Larson) finds him and delivers a couple of glasses of Stella Artois (product placement?) to his dimly lit table. I suppose an appropriate Italian brew, like maybe Rome’s own, Peroni, didn’t pay enough to get featured.
Tess is the daughter of secret agent commander Mr. Nobody (played in previous installments by Kurt Russell). She’s a tough customer who would instead make an entrance by blowing a home in the establishment’s ceiling with a shotgun than politely ask for information. Dom agrees to work with Tess so long as she can break his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), out of black-site maximum security prison.
But standing in Tess’ way is agent Aimes (“Reacher’s” Alan Ritchson), the new leader of the agency that Tess’ father used to run. Unlike the trusting Mr. Nobody, Aimes has no love for Dom and his crew. He is determined to bring them all to justice or put them in the ground trying.
As the globe-traveling Dom works with Tess to clear his name and stop Dante, Dom’s brother Jakob (John Cena) takes custody of Dom’s son Little Brian (“Black-ish” star Leo Abelo Perry). They travel to a safe site to wait out for Dom’s return. Of course, there’s no such thing as a safe house.
The race is on, and Dante is prepared to destroy the world to watch Dom suffer.
Fans of this film universe will care less about the silly narrative, the cartoonish characterizations, and the outlandish action sequences that rely on loads of weightless computer-generated effects. They may be content with hanging out in this crazed world for a couple of hours.
The cars, the toys, the jokes, and the action is all that matters. But I wonder what would happen if the movie constructed within that place was a good one? The fans who will shell out their hard-earned cash deserve better.
Despite a record budget, aspects of this production feel cheap. It’s disappointing that the hand-to-hand combat scenes are poorly shot and executed. The fights (and there are plenty of them) have little credible motivation to begin with. Still, even the balletic Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw doesn’t seem to be hitting anyone as he combats hoards of heavily armored henchmen.
“Fast X” suffers from low energy every time someone decides to hit someone. I’d trade the entire rolling bomb sequence for one solid fistfight involving Statham. The camera work is obsolete by 2023 standards with the impossible bar now set by the glorious “John Wick: Chapter 4.” “Fast X” relies on tight framing and handheld jerky shots to mask obvious playful sparring. It’s positively lazy compared to what we saw in “Wick.”
But not everything is maddeningly simplistic and forgettable in “Fast X.” Jason Momoa is terrific. Maybe it’s because there’s so much wrong with the film as a whole that Momoa’s work stands out, but he infuses Dante with a sexually fluid vibe that’s infectious. Dante is fearsome with flamboyant costuming, strange exaggerated mannerisms, some sharply written witticisms, and a dark, even nasty bloodlust.
Unfortunately, the tone of this wicked performance is at odds with the weak comedy drama pushed out by the one-note Dom and his clueless family. After the city of Rome is nearly blown up with millions of dollars in damage and countless lives harmed or worse, Dom’s gang would rather make jokes and bicker than articulate anything resembling human emotion. If these people on screen aren’t bothered emotionally by all the carnage, why should the audience care?
If Dante were allowed to go full-tilt, viewers might ignore the banality that has come to define the last few entries in the franchise. At least, Dante’s reactions to the events are guided by insanity and single-minded ambition. This guy’s sadistic tendencies make a strong case for an “R” rating.
Part of this is the dynamic Momoa’s carefree, unhinged performance, and part of the character's success is the clever writing, credited to three writers, that belies everything else in the screenplay. There’s a scene involving a perverse pedicure that is more visceral and impactful than every exploding jet or a duo of helicopters thwarted by a muscle car. This sequence demonstrates the power of human interaction on screen that no amount of computerized trickery can match.
If only we had more Dante in this movie. But alas, we get lots of the sullen Dom, the grunting, the off-putting half smiles, and repetitive, innocuous flat line readings. Diesel is capable of more range; here, he seems to be collecting a paycheck.
The joyful glee associated with Dante only exposes this flagging franchise's bankrupt nature. A character should be first and action second. There’s a reason why there are four movies with the name John Wick in the title. Those movies collectively form an action masterclass. But we only engage with the frenetic sequences because we have bonded with the hero at the center of the action.
When discussing “Fast X” with my fellow critics, I wondered whether criticizing any movie in this franchise was something akin to punching down. That’s a weird expression to levy when referring to one of Hollywood’s biggest cash cows, but since there’s so little effort to make a good movie here, is there any point in exposing its apparent flaws?
Let’s hope that the money made by “Fast X” helps to fund better films that feature rich characterizations with relatable goals and are populated by fast cars and even faster people.