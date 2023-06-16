Netflix continues to build its stable of dependable action flicks with “Extraction 2,” the follow-up to the surprise pandemic released success 2020’s “Extraction.” MCU star Hemsworth makes for a grim but physically imposing hero in what amounts to a B-movie bone-cruncher that peaks early.
The central set-piece in “Extraction 2” is a jailbreak, and the movie is pretty much downhill from there. The story has extraction expert Tyler Rake (“Thor” franchise lead Chris Hemsworth) miraculously recovering from his moral wounds sustained on a bridge at the end of the first movie. He’s called back into action by a mysterious new handler, played by Idris Elba. But this particular job has personal import to Tyler.
His ex-sister-in-law is imprisoned with her crime boss husband in an Eastern European hell-hole. Therefore, he’s the only man who can safely get her and her children out of harm's way. Reuniting the team brings him back into service with fellow extraction professionals siblings Nik and Yaz Khan (the excellent Golshifteh Faraharni and Adam Bessa).
Getting into the prison proves to be a snap for the take-charge Tyler, but getting out is another story. The trailers have teased a sequence in which Tyler fights his way across a crowded prison yard surrounded by tough-guy inmates and guards. But this seemingly unending sequence is followed by a set-piece on a speeding train that is equally entertaining. If only the movie had a resonating concluding act.
After the highs that mark these two early fight sequences, the movie falls into some campy and overwrought elements. Tyler’s jailbreak ended with him violently taking the life of the crime boss, whose impulsive brother (played by an appropriately nasty Tornike Gogrichiani) vows to take revenge.
An overlong set of scenes in a skyscraper can’t measure up to the excitement generated during the earlier great escape. This concentration is where “Extraction” has the edge over its sequel. The first movie focused more on the extraction and less on other elements that distract from the picture’s high adrenaline purpose.
As this movie draws to a close, we get a tease that Tyler has more adventures ahead of him. And Netflix could pull from its other action successes (I’m referring to films like 2021’s fun “Gunpowder Milkshake” and 2022’s low-budgeted Korean actioner “Carter”) to create a collective world akin to the “John Wick” universe. And with Chris Hemsworth’s star power in the lead, there’s great potential for more of these relatively grounded fist and gun-filled thrillers.