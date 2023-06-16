With “Elemental,” Pixar and Disney weave a whimsical love story about two disparate elements. She’s fire; he’s water. How could these two ever find a way to be together?
By personifying water, fire, air, and earth, co-writer/director Peter Sohn tells the story of a first-generation element named Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose devotion to her immigrant parents holds her back from pursuing her dreams.
Only through an awkward chance meeting with the most unlikely of soulmates, a water guy named Wade (Mamoudou Athie), Ember decides to venture out of her insular community and explore the world out there. At the same time, Wade, an aimless but likable chap, might come to recognize that his loosey-goosey lifestyle could use some tightening up if he’s ever to find true happiness.
What sounds outlandish proves to be rather charming, as Sohn’s narrative and Pixar’s splendid animators build a world that’s foreign and yet entirely relatable. However, the idea that a creature made of fire might fall for a guy wholly composed of water does prove to be a challenge to sell to viewers. But it works so long as you don’t try to make logical sense of it all.
The action principally takes place in Elemental City. This place is a metropolitan center inhabited by all walks of elemental life. One of its boroughs is home to a race of fire beings, who, because of their combustible nature are often frowned upon by the other elements. After all, a being made of fire can unintentionally destroy a fellow made of wood.
“Elemental” throws us headlong into this strange world, barely pausing to explain anyone’s origins or the rules that maintain the society’s delicate balance. We do come to understand that the elements have found a way to coexist. Still, Ember’s life is framed by the irrational restrictions imposed by her loving, protective father and the prejudices of the elemental hierarchy.
Her doting father, Bernie (voice of Ronnie Del Carmen), has warned her away from traveling into the unwelcoming crowded metropolis. He hopes Ember will stay local and one day take over his little fire shop that serves a regular hothead clientele with deliciously spicy treats. But is Bernie’s desire Ember’s destiny?
Wade, a happy-go-lucky water creature who works for the city’s water department, drops into Ember’s life through a busted pipe in the basement of Bernie’s store. When Wade cites the store for water violations, Ember is forced to make her way to the city government in hopes of saving Bernie’s place of business. Naturally, what Ember discovers is very much in conflict with the picture that Bernie painted for her over the years.
And between Wade and Ember there’s a unique spark. Could true love enable fire and water to become one?
I wish I could say that “Elemental” manages to elevate a boy meets girl romance with its unusual pairing. But ultimately, the movie works metaphorically, relying on the audience’s built-in understanding of typical rom-com story beats. The origin of the narrative lies in the Korean-American Sohn’s personal experiences marrying an American-Italian, and his struggles convincing his immigrant parents to accept the relationship. It’s this immigrant story that many viewers may find engaging.
The animation is what you’d expect from a Pixar release. But a smaller scale to “Elemental” places it below the studio’s other prestige releases. However, the movie is light years ahead of its last theatrical outing, the misfire “Lightyear.”
“Elemental” comes packaged with the short film “Carl’s Date.” This heart-warming spinoff of the Oscar-winning 2009 feature “Up” features Carl (voice of the late Ed Asner) and his faithful dog Doug (voiced by Bob Peterson). The story has Carl preparing to go out on a date. Of course, Doug, who can talk with the help of his magical/mechanical collar, has a great many ideas that may help or hinder Carl’s preparations.
Pixar/Disney’s two-film package makes the relatively lower-level “Elemental” into a pleasant and entertaining family night at the local multiplex.