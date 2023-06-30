Cinematographer turned director Trevor Peckham delivers an inventive indie science fiction drama about a disillusioned millennial named Sarah, who learns that the life she knows is a computer simulation. “Discontinued” works sort of like Amazon Prime Video’s “Upload” but in reverse.
In the film, Sarah is played by Ashley Hutchinson in a knowing performance that sells the familiar and outlandish premise. When we meet her, Sarah has been struggling with existential questions that her disinterested therapist, Theodore (“Star Trek’s” Robert Picardo), can’t or won’t answer.
Sarah’s anxiety is brought to a head following a shocking planet-wide broadcast revealing everyone is living in a virtual reality construct created by an advanced civilization. Each member of the population is provided an artificial intelligence “guide” to help them choose their way forward.
Sarah is offered two choices: 1. Stay in the abandoned simulation, or 2. Escape into a loop of your five best memories. Think of it as “The Matrix,” but without guns and kung fu. Unlike her fellow travelers, Sarah’s inclination is to stay in the world she knows. But her parents and, it seems, everyone else decides to leave. How can Sarah survive? Does she even want to move on?
“Discontinued” is a humbly made feature that touches on many issues facing millennials. As Sarah copes with life in what amounts to a post-apocalyptic world, she begins to have doubts. Her steadfast guide (played by Laurence Fishburne’s talented son Langston Fishburne) placidly provides her with information but leaves the ultimate decision to Sarah.
Peckham gets a lot out of his limited budget, especially as the story moves to the empty community following the escape of most of the populace. And it helps that the cast is game for the tricky material. Picardo is funny playing an incompetent therapist who demands an insurance co-pay even as the world is crashing down around him.
Millennials will likely be most interested in “Discontinued,” but as a science-fiction drama fan, I liked how Peckham and his co-writer Michael Villucci let Sarah’s story breathe. It’s a no-frills, flatly told tale, but it grapples with a quandary worth exploring. So often, virtual reality narratives devolve into action films that leave the emotional components wanting. Here you understand Sarah’s dilemma, and there’s no action-packed solution.
“Discontinued” is a refreshing take on an almost played-out cinematic plot device. While many viewers will think of “The Matrix,” Ray Bradbury used a version of this idea in his seminal 1950 novel “The Martian Chronicles,” and William Gibson is often credited with expanding the ideas technologically with his classic 1984 book “Neuromancer.”
But with “Discontinued,” Peckham and Villucci approach the concepts with character first in mind. They smartly embrace their low-budget limitations to focus the story on the emotive malaise that paralyzes so many late 20 and 30-somethings meandering through a suffocating reality that many would willingly give up.