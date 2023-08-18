Strays
According to the movie “Strays,” your dog talks in four-letter words and obsesses about sex. This R-rated comedy is a profane, sporadically funny perversion of homespun family adventures like Disney’s 1963 film “The Incredible Journey.”
I always suspected that my dog was hiding something, but in “Strays,” we learn that they have a whole other life behind our backs. In this not-safe-for-the-kids comedy, when the owners aren’t looking, dogs chat with one another the same way humans do. Using animation techniques to give dogs the uncanny ability to move their mouths to form words, we get a glimpse into this secret world.
The story has a Border Terrier named Reggie (voice of Will Ferrell) abused and left miles from the home of his thoughtless owner Doug (Will Forte). Of course, Reggie is determined to return to his beloved human provider, even if that means making a dangerous cross-country journey.
When Reggie’s threatened by some bigger, meaner dogs in a squalid city alleyway, a plucky Boston Terrier Bug (voice of Jamie Foxx) comes to the rescue. Becoming fast friends, Bug shows Reggie the ways of the street, attempting to convince his new pal that being a stray is the best way to live.
Bug’s crew includes a foxy Australian Shepherd named Maggie (voice of Isla Fisher) and Great Dane therapy dog Hunter (voice of Randall Park)--the four band together to return Reggie to Doug’s side. But instead of an expected heart-warming reunion, Reggie’s new mission is to permanently hobble Doug by biting off his manliness.
Yes, “Strays” is an in-your-face R-rated romp where the endgame has a cute little terrier attacking its druggie owner, hoping to find inner peace and empowerment. While this one-note joke might crack a smile among a specific demographic, the pervasive sophomoric humor throughout the film wears thin long before the halfway mark.
But the early laughs come as the viewer acclimates to dog society. And instead of making these animals into human beings on four legs, an attempt is made to limit their intellectual abilities to something akin to the furry fellows we all know and love. This resistance to overly personifying the critters means that the four clueless canines aren’t geniuses in disguise and must solve problems in a way approximating how a real dog might.
So, when fireworks go off at a fair in one sequence, Bug, Reggie, and the gang run for cover. This dimension to the characters helps to endear them to viewers. And their base animal instincts prove helpful when they find themselves incarcerated in a pound with icky results.
“Strays” isn’t the transcendent comedy frolic that it could have been, but it’s funny enough. And for my fellow dog owners, it will make for mildly appealing afternoon entertainment.
Streaming Options:
This week, the Film Fix features two series that don’t cater to the modern binging trend. Instead, Apple TV+ and Hulu offer weekly episodes that give viewers time around the “water cooler” between installments.
Physical (season three on Apple TV+, new episodes every Wednesday) –
I’m sure many readers were unaware that the Rose Byrne-led half-hour dramedy “Physical” was even given a third season, let alone that the first three episodes dropped on Apple TV. The series that debuted in 2021 is set in the 1980s. It features Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a bored housewife who stumbles into an aerobics class only to become hooked on it.
In the first two seasons, Sheila goes from a doormat wife of left-wing intellectual Danny (Rory Scovel in hapless mode) to a burgeoning captain of fitness. In season three, Sheila lives independently while hubby Danny is camped in a singles apartment complex. She and her best friend Greta (Dierdre Friel) have launched a hopeful aerobics empire.
But when a television actress turned workout star (played by an unrecognizable Zooey Deschanel) puts their business in jeopardy, she might have to break some rules to grasp the brass ring.
“Physical” season three offers up more of the sardonic humor that made the first two seasons fascinating. And the 1980s setting will be irresistible to its target audience—those who grew up when Jane Fonda went from being a serious actor to serious about getting in shape.
Only Murders in the Building (season three on Hulu, new episodes drop every Tuesday) – Another popular series dropped its third season this month with several A-list additions to the cast. Hulu’s award-winning show has Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez living in the same New York City apartment building where they are given the opportunity to solve murders that happen there. Yes, another mysterious death forces back into action the avid crime podcast hosts (the three central characters gained audio fame in previous seasons).
Spicing things up are the additions of Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd to the cast. And while Rudd is solid playing an obnoxious blockbuster action star who decides to act in Short’s character’s play, Meryl Streep steals the show every time she’s on screen.