Jules
Director Marc Turtletaub (see 2018's "Puzzle") helms this heartwarming throwback extraterrestrial-visit fairy tale. The familiar story benefits from the tender handling of relatable issues and committed performances.
Widower Milton Robinson (Ben Kingsley) lives alone in a sleepy Pennsylvania town where he spends his days tending to his azaleas and speaking at city council meetings. He desperately wants the town to change its motto from "a good place to call home" to another variation on the theme that won't make it sound like it is a place to call on the telephone. Yep, from the jump, "Jules" is making an obvious "E.T." joke, and that self-aware reference hints at what is to come.
One night, a flying saucer crashes into Milton's backyard crushing his azaleas and destroying his bird bath. When Milton calls 911 to report this event, the dispatcher tells the old guy to go back to sleep. At a city council meeting the next day, he dares to share the big news while also advocating for a new crosswalk. A neighbor named Joyce (a wonderful Jane Curtin) warns him not to say things about aliens publicly.
Milton's in his late 70s, and his daughter Denise (Zoe Winters) is concerned that he might be losing his mental faculties. She encourages her dad to go to the doctor for tests. But with the alien now living in his backyard, Milton has other priorities.
"Jules" works so well because of the production's homespun nature. It's a derivative science fiction flick, but the low-key adventure focuses smartly on the characters and their very human problems. Milton, Joyce, and Sandy (a sweet turn by Harriet Sansom Harris), the third part of their greying team, are all resigned to their routine and lot in life. An alien visit, while shocking, doesn't make them too fearful or cause them to take to social media seeking instant fame.
And the way the alien is presented only endears the three central players to the viewer. Played by veteran stuntwoman Jade Quon, Jules, the name that the three heroes give to the visitor from the stars, looks like a creature from a 1950s sci-fi novel (Ray Bradbury might approve). And instead of using computer-animated effects to create the extraterrestrial, Turtletaub and his team give us a diminutive actor in a suit.
And because of this practical choice, Quon can convey real emotion. This tangible acting presence naturally helped Oscar-winner Kingsley, Curtin, and Harris deliver sincere and realistic performances. And the instant bond that they have with Jules is credible.
"Jules" will make you want to rewatch all the alien visit movies that flooded cinemas in the aftermath of the groundbreaking success of "E.T. the Extraterrestrial." I'd suggest checking out John Carpenter's underrated "Starman" for all the deep emotional feels and Jack Sholder's surprisingly entertaining and forgotten action thriller "The Hidden."
Heart of Stone
“Heart of Stone” is Netflix’s latest big-budget actioner for the small screen. The movie feels like the pilot for an entertaining television series. I got “Alias” vibes as a team of techno nerds guides Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot to take on international baddies.
Gadot plays Rachel Stone in this rollicking adventure. She’s a double agent clandestinely embedded with a group of MI6 operatives led by the hunky Parker (“Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan). When a mission goes a little sideways, Stone must decide whether to follow her orders and let her team die or risk blowing her cover.
Well, you know what decision she makes. And by going rogue, Stone becomes a one-person operation. Meanwhile, her actual employer, a secret organization that relies on a supercomputer AI named The Heart, is threatened by a hacker named Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt). If Dhawan gets control of The Heart, the global balance of power will shift dangerously.
After a solid start in which Stone’s relationship with The Heart is introduced, “Heart of Stone” falls into well-known action tropes. Director Tom Harper (see 2019’s “The Aeronauts”) does a good job staging loads of gunplay, car chases, a James Bond-like parachuting sequence, and all manner of hand-to-hand combat.
Heart is one tough cookie. But we’ve seen this one before. And the television underpinnings are hard to shake. Even the fun animated title sequence and the catchy tune accompanying it would be right at home in a series where viewers would initially hum along to the earworm but skip it after episode 2.
Aside from Gadot and Dornan, we get an entertaining turn from Matthias Schweighöfer (see his exemplary work as a director and star of the fun “Army of Thieves”). And we see glimpses of the next big thing Archie Madekwe, who will make a splash in a couple of weeks with the immensely entertaining “Gran Turismo.”
If Netflix finds a way to unite Gadot and Chris Hemsworth (whose “Extraction” franchise has taken off), we might see the development of a John Wick-style, secret agent universe. But as a one-off feature film, “Heart of Stone” struggles to overcome its televisual influences.
Medusa Deluxe
After finding award-winning success on the festival circuit, director Thomas Hardiman makes his feature film debut with this murder mystery set in a hairstylists’ competition in England. When one of the competitors is murdered, the hunt is on for the killer. But the show must go on.
Trailers for this one tease neon-drenched visuals with lots of energy and camera movement. This comedic whodunit might make for good counterprogramming to the blockbuster offerings that are now clogging local multiplexes. And taking in a film at Atlanta’s historic Plaza Theatre always provides an added lift to a night out at the movies.