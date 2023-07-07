Biosphere
The best Mario Bros. movie in 2023 isn’t “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” A case can be made that “Biosphere” one-ups the animated blockbuster by emboding the power and depth of the video game classic. It also helps that “Biosphere” is a remarkably impactful and provocative tale of brotherly love.
In the film, lifelong friends Ray (Sterling K. Brown) and Billy (Mark Duplass) have survived a catastrophe by holing up in a domed abode (hence the film’s title). Ray is the brilliant scientist who created the structure, and Billy is the man with the power and resources that got it built. We meet them during their morning run around the place as they discuss the finer points and nuances of Mario Bros.
Ray and Billy consider themselves “brothers from another mother.” And arguing about Mario Bros. has been a constant in their relationship. But their years of subsisting may be endangered when one of their fish dies, leaving them with just two on their tiny farm. Will life find a way?
This two-hander never seems to struggle to maintain interest. Part of this is due to the excellent performances. While Duplass is solid as the scruffy, often clueless Billy, Brown, who is great in absolutely everything, delivers an affecting, award-worthy turn. He plays Ray with intensity and pensiveness that contrasts perfectly with Duplass’ awkwardness.
Viewers will be reminded of other two-character films like Louis Malle’s creative 1981 film “My Dinner with Andre.” That movie relied primarily on the work of actors Wallace Shawn and Andre Gregory, and the project became the gold standard for this style of filmmaking.
“Biosphere” uses the claustrophobic confines of the structure to isolate the players. This confined setting sharpens the focus on narrative and character. And the absurd science fiction dilemma faced by the two men made me think of another Duplass project--the late Lynn Shelton’s boundary-pushing 2009 film “Humpday.”
Watching Brown and Duplass at the top of their respective games is a joy. First-time director and co-writer Mel Eslyn keeps the camera moving as the tension and desperation set in. The story, although modern in its politics and sexuality, feels like something from the mind of 1950s sci-fi pioneers Ray Bradbury or Robert Heinlein. And throwing in the Mario Bros talk pushes this bromance to another level.
I was unprepared for how closely I became emotionally connected to these two souls while viewing this film. In one scene, they sit on the couch and play the game. Ray, the consummate intellectual and control freak, finally shares an essential technique with Billy. As Ray gives up a part of his protective armor, my heart swelled, and I suspect other viewers will feel the same way.
The Bear
The frenzied intensity that marked season one of FX/Hulu’s series “The Bear” slows down a bit with its sophomore entry. And this is a good thing because I struggled to binge the first season, not because I was not too fond of it, but because I almost couldn’t handle it.
The show concerns Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (a star-making role for Jeremy Allen White), who leaves his high-end chef job to run his family sandwich shop after the death of his brother. Carmy has always held himself to a high standard and is determined to up the game of the little shop.
This abrupt change in business doesn’t sit well with Carmy’s abrasive cousin Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (a fantastic Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gives him much grief. Richie is still mourning the death of his cousin, Carmy’s brother, with whom he had a close relationship.
To help modernize the place, Carmy hires a trained chef named Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri). Naturally, the youngster Sydney has some difficulty gaining the staff's trust. And by the end of the first season, the shop is in turmoil, with Carmy shutting the place down to retool.
Season two is about rebuilding. And characters introduced in season one are given room to grow. Where the first installment of this series felt like an excellently dramatized and filmed episode of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” this new season is beginning to feel more traditional in its story-telling, which should endear it with a new crop of viewers.
I especially like the character arc developing for Sydney and her relationship with the older, set-in-her-ways Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas). Edebiri and Colón-Zayas are the standouts here, and I’m keen on seeing where this season takes them.
Hijack
Idris Elba leads this guilty pleasure thriller about a mysterious hijacking of a commercial flight from Dubai to London. He plays Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator who decides to think his way to safety as the hijackers threaten the passengers. The story unfolds almost in real-time as the season appears to play out during the plane’s flight.
This twisty series takes place primarily within the plane; however, some of the coolest aspects of the story involve air traffic controllers and investigators on the ground. We learn about how airline professionals detect problems in the air, which is fascinating.
Of course, Elba is a man of action as Sam but with a smartly muted set of skills. There is some gunplay aboard the flight, but the thrilling bits come from the edgy dialogue. Sam’s cloak-and-dagger routine is amusing and inventive as he tries to outwit his desperate captors.
Viewers will instantly be hooked and curious about where this one is headed.
The Lesson
“The Lesson” is getting some excellent buzz, charting, as of my deadline, with an 87 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And with the stellar cast, it is easy to see why.
In the film, Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant plays a legendary author named J.M. Sinclair.
When a young writer named Liam Somers (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’s” Daryl McCormack) takes a tutoring position in Sinclair’s home, a strange relationship forms between the two men. The talented cast includes multiple Oscar-nominated writer Julie Delpy (see her collaboration with Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater on the “Before” trilogy) as Hélène Sinclair, the author’s wife.
This dramatic thriller might make for nice theatrical counterprogramming, as multiplex screens are clogged with amusement park entertainment featuring the endless cycle of sequels. Sophisticated viewers looking for upmarket material might want to check this movie out.