“Blue Beetle” is the most entertaining DCEU film since 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.” It’s funny, exciting, and infused with loads of heart. If this is the future of the DC’s cinematic universe, I’m all in.
In the film, Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns from Batman’s Gotham to his hometown Palmera City. He’s been away studying pre-law, and now that he has his degree, Jaime expects to land an excellent job in the big city. But he learns that his family has fallen on hard times, and they may be kicked out of their home.
The failing health of Jaime’s father Alberto (Damián Alcázar) devastates the family business, and his paranoid and crazy uncle Rudy (a hilarious George Lopez) isn’t bringing in any money. The only hope is that Jaime can escape the financial limitations of their quaint barrio into a high-paying career that will generate essential rent monies.
Meanwhile, the sinister Kord corporation run by the ruthless Victoria Kord (a scene-chewing Susan Sarandon) is gentrifying the city’s surrounding communities. This corporate mission means that since rent’s been tripled, there’s a dim likelihood of Jaime saving the day. But a chance encounter with the younger Kord heir, Jenny (Bruna Marquezine), offers a glimmer of hope.
And when Jaime runs into Jenny a second time, she’s forced to entrust a top-secret piece of technology to him. That tech is a rare, extraterrestrial Scarab that holds immense power. Of course, as you would expect from a comic book adaptation, the Scarab likes Jaime and fuses with his skeleton, potentially turning him into a superhero. If Jaime can tame the power, can he truly make a difference.
Familiar science fiction elements abound in this derivative but finely constructed adventure. The crazy uncle has unique talents, and Jaime’s Nana (a wonderfully unhinged Adriana Barraza) has secrets of her own. The secret weapon that director Angel Manuel Soto employs to overcome the genre’s inevitable clunky moments is the genuine family unit built into the narrative.
Each of Jaime’s relatives is well-developed and distinct. His sarcastic younger sister Milagro (Belissa Escobedo) is an excellent sounding board for Jaime as he grapples with the alien creature that attaches itself to him. And their sensitive father, Alberto, is the kind of dad everyone would want to lean on when tough decisions need to be made. The familial bonds are so sincere that it’s impossible not to be touched by Jaime’s and his kin’s journey.
But without a good villain, “Blue Beetle” would be missing a key ingredient. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Susan Sarandon steps up to the plate beside her hulking, menacing henchman Carapax (played with a terrifically conflicted tone by Raoul Max Trujillo).
Sarandon, who won the Oscar in 1996, is vicious and subtly sexy as she manipulates the movie’s heavy into doing her deadly bidding. It’s a turn that reminded me that she can play bad as well as any in the business (see her wicked turn in Paul Schrader’s criminally underappreciated 1992 gem “Light Sleeper”).
And at Sarandon’s side is Trujillo, who is physically convincing in the role of the mechanically enhanced enforcer. But because the intelligent script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (see “Miss Bala”) reminds us of the tangled and fraught relationship between the United States and its Central and Latin American neighbors, Trujillo’s Carapax gets a sophisticated back story.
Carapax’s arc helps to bring the entire narrative creatively full circle. And any movie that manages to work into the discussion mention of things like the now-closed School of the Americas reflects an appreciation for reflective and intelligent storytelling.
Little touches, like that bit of exposition, weave a sharp retro vibe into the film. The neon colors in the titling are 1980s-influenced. And the fashions and production design share that hip period feeling. We even get some Air Supply on the soundtrack at one point.
But the use of Spanish adds a unique and purposeful ripple helping to set “Blue Beetle” apart from other films in the genre. Jaime’s grandmother speaks entirely in Spanish with subtitles. She is hilarious, for sure, but played with a knowing and earnest emotional core by Barraza, an Oscar-nominated actress (see her harrowing work in 2007’s “Babel”).
This spirited combination of Spanish and English is one of the film’s superpowers. In a perilous moment, language acts as a crucial unifying epiphany that made the audience I saw the movie with literally cheer. I don’t think I’m overstating it to say that “Blue Beetle” might be as significant as “Black Panther” is to certain underrepresented groups.
“Blue Beetle” works not because of its youthful, reluctant hero but despite his all-too-familiar presence. The film's real hero is the unstoppable power of family and the love that unites them.