There’s a whole lot of falseness in “Asteroid City.” And it is all by design.
As Wes Anderson continues to meld or blur the line between live-action and animation, his narrative story-telling skills take a backseat. All the expert attention paid to the production design elements (critical components of what is nebulously referred to by the French as the mise-en-scène) is beginning to undermine the viewer’s connection to the characters and their relatable problems. And in “Asteroid City,” the pictures are pretty, but the story is clinical, and many of its characters are emotionally frigid.
In the movie (a play-within-a-play), Jason Schwartzman is war photographer Augie Steenbeck. He and his four children break down in the desert at one of their destinations. He’s grieving from the loss of his wife, who passed away three weeks earlier.
The central problem for Augie is how to tell his early teen son, Woodrow (an excellent Jake Ryan), and his three adorable and precocious daughters the devastating news. Following the strange vehicle malfunction, he calls his wealthy father-in-law, Stanley Zak (Tom Hanks), for assistance. Their telephone exchange (presented in vivid split-screen) introduces the conflict between the two men, who demonstrate a robotic reserve with one another reminiscent of an interaction with an AI-driven personal assistant.
The other players in this production are introduced with the formality that a viewer expects from an Anderson picture. Instead of an unseen narrator with title cards (like with Alec Baldwin as the voice in his wonderful “The Royal Tenenbaums”), Anderson frames the main narrative through a throwback television host played by Bryan Cranston.
Therefore, periodically throughout “Asteroid City,” this device yields stilted discussions of the efforts to write and stage a play. Cranston is dressed in a dark suit, almost in a Rod Serling/Twilight Zone manner.
These scenes are presented in what appears to be the Academy aspect ratio and in black and white.
We get a widescreen aspect and vivid pastel coloring when the action shifts to the main storyline. The formality of the production is never meant to convince the viewer that the location and the performers are anything more than actors on a stage (albeit that stage is like nothing that could be presented in live theater).
The shifts back and forth with aspect and color prove to be distracting in various ways. While the inside and outside stories do have a connection, the relationship between the two worlds is tenuous and undermines our bond with any of the characters.
To say that this movie is clinical is an understatement. The level of intentional contrivance is off-the-scales. Although Anderson keeps his film somewhat light-hearted (more on that below), I was reminded of the staging employed by writer/director Charlie Kaufman in his experimental 2008 movie “Synecdoche, New York.” If you liked that difficult, and I’d say remarkable, project, you’ll be up for Anderson’s more accessible use of similar techniques.
The continuing formality of “Asteroid City” does mask the sadness that permeates Anderson’s narrative. There are few if any, flesh and blood people on display. Arguably, Tom Hanks gets the most human of roles, but that might be a consequence of the “Hanks effect,” in which he is becoming this generation’s Jimmy Stewart or even Spencer Tracy.
The clipped and machine-tooled dialogue and the required nearly emotionless line readings are consistent with Anderson’s darkly comedic vibe. But when everyone in his picture speaks in this rapid-fire manner, it becomes tough to tell their emotions apart. Compare how he grounded “Tenenbaums” with Gene Hackman and Danny Glover. Hanks alone is unable to fill this dynamic void entirely.
Anderson’s pictures deal with the emptiness associated with grief and/or trauma, and “Asteroid City” continues that familiar theme. The contrast between the colorful, dare I say, cheerful, detailed imagery and the sadness of the characters should have a resonant effect on the viewer. But, alas, I was not moved as much as I should have been.
In one scene, Tilda Swinton, playing a scientist named Dr. Hickenlooper, pulls Woodrow aside to tell him how impressed she is with his academic abilities. In this private, intellectual romantic liaison, Hickenlooper relates subtle but evident despair (in what she would likely characterize as professional failure). Her missive of support appears to be some gloomy harbinger for the teen. This subtext should have connected more powerfully within the larger main through-line.
But there’s an alien, a spaceship, a jetpack, some kind of ray gun, toxic, instantly growing plant life, endless looping, acrobatic verbal disputes, and telegrams from the President of the United States. And those elements are housed within the color portion of the film. “Asteroid City” is a busy movie, so busy that the viewer is left unmoored, with a rootless understanding of the intended thematic message.
While Anderson has had routine success with ensemble casting, I was amused in “Asteroid City” but distracted by the cameos. What filmmaker wouldn’t want to work with all of these fantastic movie stars and acting luminaries? But working with them all at once in one movie proves to be a tricky job.
The elevation to co-lead of actor Jake Ryan, who has appeared in other Anderson pictures such as “Moonrise Kingdom,” is refreshing. Still, the constant cavalcade of known faces had me checking boxes when I should have been paying more attention to the story.
All my complaints aside, even a muddled, chaotic Anderson film is worth watching. And some sequences will charm fans and non-fans. The quirky turns will elicit chuckles as complex ideas are introduced, any one of which would support an entire feature motion picture. Devotees may be tempted to revisit this one as they have revisited prior Anderson efforts, if for no other reason than to read all the background memoranda painted onto the sets.
But it’s the falseness of “Asteroid City” that troubled me. How is all the exacting formality and precision supposed to engage viewers on an emotional level? The gifted Anderson appears to be struggling to find the balance between story and design. Maybe it’s time for the auteur to narrow his focus and concentrate more on the writing and less on the visuals.