Review Rating: 8/10
Film Details:
Director: Ben Affleck
Cast: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Dan Bucatinsky, and Viola Davis
MPAA Rating: R
Running Time: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Available in wide theatrical release
Review:
“Air” is a small film about a big moment. The beginnings of the multi-billion-dollar shoe brand “Air Jordan” weren’t just about footwear. It started as a risky idea. Surprisingly, the man at the center of the future business empire is largely absent from the film. And that’s something of a masterstroke.
After winning the national college player of the year in 1984, Michael Jordan, having been a member of Dean Smith’s championship team as a freshman in 1982, embarked on what was likely a promising professional career with the Chicago Bulls. In hindsight, calling Jordan’s career “promising” is a colossal understatement. But in 1984, his success, let alone Jordan’s meteoric rise to the greatest basketball player of all time, was still uncertain.
And in 1984, the basketball shoe industry was dominated by Converse, followed by Adidas. The Beaverton, Oregon, running shoe company Nike, was a much smaller player in the marketplace. But then Nike CEO Phil Knight aimed to alter that position.
To gain a foothold against his competitors, Knight turned to marketing guru and basketball nut Sonny Vaccaro. With Sonny on his team, Knight had a man who studied the tapes, traveled to high schools to watch players, and understood the game inside and out. But the key to raising the Nike brand would be in signing the right young professionals who would become the face of the product.
The Knight/Vaccaro relationship is already in place when director Ben Affleck’s “Air” begins. Affleck himself plays Knight, a new agey, mercurial captain of industry who drives a sports car and is in tune with his inner chi. He’s a guy who you’d not be surprised to find hanging out with the Dalai Lama.
Vaccaro is Knight’s polar opposite. In “Air,” he’s played by Affleck’s longtime collaborator and less flashy fellow Matt Damon. The relatively rounder Damon inhabits Vaccaro as a schlubby guy whose choice of shoes is decidedly more Florsheim than Nike. But his love for the game of roundball runs deep into his soul. While others merely follow the big names and chase contracts with money, Vaccaro looks to the talent first.
Much of Affleck’s approach to “Air” is to center the action within the bland walls of the Nike headquarters. This movie is shot by one of the best in the business, cinematographer Robert Richardson (a three-time Oscar winner who often works with Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino). Despite’s Richardson’s immense talent behind the camera, “Air” gathers its humble power from camera restraint, placing the characterizations and drama in sharp focus.
And to that end, we see the frumpy Vaccaro obsessing over old video tapes of Jordan’s college exploits, and one particular moment catches his eye. While the marketing team at Nike has settled on attempting to sign several big-name players hoping that one of them catches fire, Vaccaro believes that putting all Nike’s eggs in the Jordan basket is the right move.
Of course, he gets immediate pushback. Nike’s financial resources are much smaller than the current market dominators, and their basketball shoes have yet to make a splash with consumers. But Vaccaro is dead certain that one man can change all of that.
What follows is a business procedural imbued with the almost mythic shadow of Michael Jordan. And while the chase to sign him undergirds the drama, the screenplay, from first-time screenwriter Alex Convery, makes a critical choice to concentrate on Jordan’s mother, Deloris (Viola Davis), rather than on the man himself. This decision makes “Air” a special film instead of a movie of the week.
Davis is marvelous as the tough-as-nails Jordan matriarch. Deloris has an uncanny sense of what is right for her son, and back then, kids obeyed their mamas. Maybe that’s true today, but a nostalgic sense of family is on display here that feels sadly forgotten. In real life, Jordan has always respected his mother and honored her as integral to his success. And while “Air” undoubtedly takes liberties with the facts, I came away believing Deloris was the key to the biggest shoe deal in history.
Part of the reason why this character works is that she’s played by possibly the best actress working today. Davis is the kind of actor that immediately gains our trust, maybe more than even Meryl Streep. There’s an earthy authenticity to her performances that often transcends the material. But because Affleck, armed with all the tools available in Richardson’s cinematic toolbox, pulls back and lets Davis do her thing, we truly come to understand how good this creative presence can be.
Damon is equally restrained. In Hollywood, next to Will Farrell (yes, funnyman Will Farrell), Damon is one of the most American of actors. He’s a middle-aged white dude who looks like he could be hanging out at your next cookout, beer in hand, conversing about how the Red Sox are struggling to get the proper pitching rotation. And when in “Air” he looks intensely at Davis as Deloris and tells her, in no uncertain terms, how much he believes in her son's talent, you want to hug the guy.
The Damon/Davis chemistry is a kind of special effect that cannot be technically constructed. Some organic magic transpires between them, and when a crucial moment happens, the stylized presentation of that instance works in an unexpected way.
And while the cast is led by Damon and Davis, Affleck has stacked the deck with the likes of Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and others that spice up the narrative. Chris Messina plays a sharky agent with a hint of sadness that comes across with a lasting impact. And it’s good to see Matthew Maher (an actor who’s been everywhere over the years) get the juicy role of Nike shoe designer Peter Moore. I could see a movie about Moore with Maher in the lead.
Before writing my review, I wondered whether “Air” was as good as I immediately thought. Taking time away from the screening to reflect only deepened my appreciation for what Affleck and his team accomplished. While this might not be another Oscar for Affleck, who managed an ensemble in “Argo” winning a golden statue in 2012, his holding back makes the film remarkable.