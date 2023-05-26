“About My Father” did not make me want to explore the comedic stylings of Sebastian Maniscalco. Some obvious, base laughs don’t save this film from derivative mediocrity.
Cast in the “Meet the Parents” mold, “About My Father” has popular standup comedian Maniscalco playing a hotel manager also named Sebastian. He’s fallen in love with artist Ellie (Leslie Bibb) and is prepared to ask her to marry him. Of course, he’s got to meet her parents first.
Sebastian sees his chance to pop the question when Ellie’s parents invite him to their impressive vacation home (they are very rich) for the Fourth of July holiday. But Sebastian realizes that if he leaves Chicago for the weekend, his dear old widowed dad Salvo (Robert De Niro) will be all alone. When Ellie suggests that Salvo come along, Sebastian reluctantly agrees.
You see, Salvo is something of a wild card for Sebastian. A proud Italian immigrant who made his own way as a hair stylist, Salvo is not the sort of fellow who would be found moving and shaking in Ellie’s folks’ toney circles. Can the two disparate factions get along for Sebastian to realize his love for Ellie fully? Yuck, yuck, yuck….
“About My Father” is about as original as a car tire. You know what you’re in for if you've watched the trailer. The film is painfully banal, with tired, corny jokes that lack narrative purpose.
As shown in the movie’s trailer, Salvo makes dinner for the family at one point. Since there’s not one chicken breast in the massive kitchen stores at the palatial summer home, Salvo improvises and kills a beautiful Peacock.
Naturally, this bird's murder is concealed from the family, who gobbles down the bird with ignorant relish.
We’re supposed to laugh at this ridiculous and offensive sequence. But this isn’t the “foreskin fondue” scene from “Meet the Fockers.” The living, breathing peacock is a unique bird Ellie considers a family member. And Salvo, who is admittedly a loveable character, has offed a bird that few, if anyone, would think of killing, let alone eating.
And the incredibility of Salvo’s act of killing is too much to even think about. How would Salvo catch the creature? How would he do away with it? And how in the world would he remove all the feathers, entrails, and so forth without making a terrible mess? Anyone, like myself, who grew up on a farm with chickens can attest to the nasty job associated with butchering any animal. The whole thing here is entirely wrong-headed.
Worse, this aberrant behavior sours Salvo with viewers. Here’s a guy we meet in his salon with women customers who adore him. We see him in early sequences puttering around his backyard, where he’s growing vegetables. It’s bad enough that he sets a trap for the possums he claims are nibbling on his crops, but to have him kill, cook, and eat a peacock is just a step too far.
And the shame is that De Niro is delivering an actual performance here. Aside from showing no mercy to a poor bird, he’s possibly the most dynamic character in the film. If only Salvo weren’t reduced to a caricature, but the script, penned by Austen Earl (see “The Santa Clauses”) and Maniscalco, fails to capitalize on the charisma of its cast by giving them anything approaching credible characters to inhabit.
Maniscalco tries to play the straight man as the people around him seem to be goofing and mugging for the camera. But this move only makes him as flat as a pancake. He also narrates in a heartwarming manner meant to tie everything together. This technique is equally lifeless and insincere.
It’s a pity that the Maniscalco/De Niro pairing wasn’t the exclusive focus of the movie. The title is “About My Father,” but you wouldn’t have guessed it because all the action occurs in the fantastical confines of the abode and community of the ultra-wealthy.
I’d rather have seen Ellie’s parents visit Salvo in Chicago and watched the father and son figure out how to make them comfortable. The chemistry between Maniscalco and De Niro is strong enough to put the film’s focus more squarely on them. Still, it’s hard to concentrate on that more grounded relationship when everything around them is so silly and exaggerated.
This is not to say that supporting performances are weak. The significant comic talent involved is all doing their level best with inane dialogue and cartoonish posturing. There’s a much better film here to be made, but director Laura Terruso (see her writing work on Michael Showalter’s solid Sally Field vehicle “Hello, My Name is Doris”) likely had little to do with final decisions, as the project is reflective of Maniscalco’s hackneyed vision.
In this era of ubiquitous streaming content spread across a plethora of platforms, theatrical releases of romantic comedies are becoming increasingly rare. And “About My Father,” a sitcom masquerading as a feature motion picture, does little to help to endear audiences with the struggling genre.