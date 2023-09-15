With the tightly wound and classically crafted “A Haunting in Venice,” Director and star Kenneth Branagh breathes new life into his attempt to franchise Agatha Christie for a new generation. After the relative setback that was his last outing as Christie detective Hercule Poirot, 2022’s “Death on the Nile,” this spooky entry should ensure other whodunit adventures on screen.
Adapted from Christie’s 1969 novel “Hallowe’en Party,” we meet Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) as he languishes in partial seclusion in post-World War II Venice. Hounded by the city’s population, hoping that he will solve their own personal mysteries, he employs a former police officer named Vitale (Riccardo Scamarcio) as a bodyguard. And Vitale is adept at roughly fending off would-be suitors for the great detective’s talents, often assisting these wanting souls into one of the city’s canals to cool off.
Poirot has retired and is now only interested in creating the perfect meal and quieting his mind in solitude. But when he’s approached by an American writer and friend named Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), he’s intrigued by the suggestion that they debunk a medium named Mrs. Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh).
Of course, while Poirot does not believe in supernatural gifts and has relished exposing such frauds in the past, he’s hesitant to accept this new challenge. After all, what does the world’s greatest detective, now retired, have to prove? And if he can’t debunk Reynolds, how would that affect his legacy?
So, reluctantly, Poirot joins Oliver, and the two attend a party that is to be followed by a séance. And when Poirot is on the case, murder is sure to follow.
“A Haunting in Venice” is wonderfully atmospheric, with dark, shadowy exotic locations that exude chilly terror. And to be fair, some moments may produce a fleeting shiver, but this isn’t a horror movie, even though those elements are teased. Like other Christie stories, the investigation eventually results in a lockdown of the sinister location, providing Poirot with a captive audience on which to ply his particular set of unique deductive aptitudes.
Branagh is excellent as Poirot. This movie is his third turn as the detective, and unlike the morose persona exhibited in the prior films, this Poirot is looser and more fun. Part of this is the banter with Oliver, and Tina Fey makes a terrific foil.
Even though the central mystery is a heavy one, it’s ultimately a little less complex than initially introduced. And Poirot’s marvelous skills don’t come off as the superpower hinted at in previous entries. In the age of the MCU, we have to remind ourselves that the human brain is a fantastic resource that’s largely untapped, and a grounded genius like Poirot is the closest thing to a superhero in the real world.
Placing this more credible hero in a disquieting environment offers certain visual rewards. There is a foreboding mood floating about the Venice location that’s suitably surrounded by water and feels utterly dank and unforgiving. Branagh works with his “Belfast” and “Death on the Nile” cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos to produce low-light images and canted angles that will keep audiences off-balance and appropriately frustrated.
On the other side of the narrative, the plot involves finding a ruthless murderer, but aside from a slight sense of unease, I never engaged with the elements of the crime. The big reveal is a bit too neat and tidy and won’t shock most viewers. Bits of random exposition telegraph important clues with shameless precision; note-takers will undoubtedly solve the mystery long before the detective gets around to it.
But Branagh’s accomplishment is in populating the material with an interesting group of faces, all capable of making us care right through the final frame. The most exciting parts of the movie involve Poirot’s interaction with Mrs. Reynolds.
And in playing Reynolds, recent Oscar-winner Yeoh demonstrates some of her special magnetism. She’s a powerful presence on screen, the likes of which are rare. And here, even when Poirot initially gains some of the upper hand, Yeoh wrests the attention back with a mere dismissive facial expression. It’s the kind of performance that stays with you and is distinguishable even in this crowded ensemble.
“A Haunting in Venice” improves upon Branagh’s second stab at adapting for the screen Christie’s famous problem solver. And because the movie is so well constructed on every level, the hope is that this isn’t the last time we see the world’s greatest detective on the job.