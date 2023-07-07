For those who lived it, we know that 1982 was a seminal year at the movies. The theatrical experience has rarely been as rich or as fun. But the new series “1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever!” digs deeper into the reasons for the year’s greatness and goes behind the scenes with some classics.
While the blockbusters of the time are well known, I appreciated the coverage devoted to the year’s edgier offerings. In one episode, critics and filmmakers discuss the surprising success of Walter Hill’s R-rated action-comedy “48 HRS.” That movie was an unusual combination of dark humor, ultra-violence, and biting social commentary.
Hot off his success on “Saturday Night Live,” Eddie Murphy was just 21 years old when “48 HRS.” was released. But the remarkable thing was that the movie came out the same weekend as the wince-inducing Richard Pryor vehicle “The Toy.” The commentary in “1982” concerning these two drastically different films that examined race in entirely divergent ways is particularly insightful.
In another episode, Ron Howard and Henry Winkler talk about getting their raunchy comedy “Night Shift” produced. Howard and Winkler were television stars, having made it big on “Happy Days.” Howard was moving into directing with just one theatrical picture, Roger Corman’s “Grand Theft Auto,” under his belt. “Night Shift” was greenlit, mainly with the assurance that Winkler would lead.
Winkler was joined by the young, emerging future star Michael Keaton in the film about two morgue attendants who decide to run a brothel out of the morgue. The entertaining comedy wasn’t a theatrical hit, but it confirmed that Howard was a directing talent. Winkler shares his “home movies” from the set and waxes eloquently about the filming experience.
The loveable actor, who once embodied heartthrob Fonzie, finally won an Emmy in 2018 for his work on HBO’s “Barry.” In this documentary, he will capture your heart with his emotional remembrances of working with his good friend Ron.
Of course, much time is spent on the year's biggest hits. The influence and legacy of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” is addressed. Dee Wallace, who played Elliott’s mother, Mary, talks about how she had just lost a role in another film but was asked to read for “E.T.” (then called “A Boys Life”). Wallace tearfully relays how when she read it, she knew it would be something very special. And we know she was totally right.
In one early episode, William Shatner and director Nicholas Meyer discuss the big gamble with “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” Perhaps, no other film is as geek approved than the story of the villain Khan (a ripped Ricardo Montalban) and his quest for revenge against Captain Kirk.
Still, the success of that film was far from guaranteed, as 1979’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” struggled somewhat to get into the black. The marketing techniques of the time are covered. The power of the Trekkies helped build momentum, but the film transcended its genre marvelously all the way to box office greatness.
One of the series’ installments features director Amy Heckerling discussing her efforts to tell an honest adolescent story in the ground-breaking “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” While it could easily be dismissed as a teen sex farce, “Fast Times” was so much more, as Heckerling conveys how she and writer Cameron Crowe fought to retain the more authentic elements of their film that worried studio execs.
What’s interesting about the “Fast Times” rollout is that it started in a more limited fashion. The idea of a “platform” release was foreign to such a small project. But creative release strategies were common in 1982. And legendary producer Roger Corman appears in this documentary series to discuss how he theatrically distributed films, including “Forbidden World,” his take on “Alien.”
Corman needs his own definitive documentary, and in “Greatest Geek Year Ever!,” we get a peek behind his process. He talks about striking 100 prints of a film and releasing them in one market. After that run, he’d “bike” those prints to another theatrical region. My, oh, my, how times have changed in our digital streaming world.
Some of the best interviews in the series are with actors, producers, and filmmakers of unsuccessful but still influential 1982 flicks. Barry Bostwick is a hoot remembering his crazy times making Hal Needham’s infamous flop “Megaforce.”
The great Adrienne Barbeau gives us thoughts about the difficulties in making Wes Craven’s “Swamp Thing” while comparing the directing advice and style of Craven and John Carpenter.
And speaking of Carpenter, cast members from “The Thing” replay how such a great film got lost opening on the same weekend as “Blade Runner” and “E.T.” Think about those three classic films opening at the same time and you’ll instantly get why 1982 is billed as the greatest geek year ever.
I could go on and on about this documentary series. It is a love letter to the films that shaped a generation, but it will work for viewers of all ages.