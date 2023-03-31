Gem Theatre

The old Gem Theatre in downtown on Court Square.

I was thinking the other day about Newnan in the 1950s and the stores around the Court Square during this time period. I would like to take you back for a walk around the square to shop for everything you need — what I call the good old days.

Let’s start at the Alamo, West Court Square, where all the kids would gather on Saturday morning to watch their favorite cowboy hero on the silver screen. Next door was Barnett-St. John Clothing and the Gem Theatre, where I spent many Saturday afternoons watching another Western movie, spending a dime.