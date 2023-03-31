I was thinking the other day about Newnan in the 1950s and the stores around the Court Square during this time period. I would like to take you back for a walk around the square to shop for everything you need — what I call the good old days.
Let’s start at the Alamo, West Court Square, where all the kids would gather on Saturday morning to watch their favorite cowboy hero on the silver screen. Next door was Barnett-St. John Clothing and the Gem Theatre, where I spent many Saturday afternoons watching another Western movie, spending a dime.
How many remember Walter R. Thomas Jewelers next to the Gem? That one time was McCalla Drugstore, where many birthday parties took place in the 1950s.
As we walk the West Court Square, we come to Johnson Hardware, where I remember back then they called you by name- “Good morning, Joe, what do you need?” This was small-town Newnan in the good old days that I miss so much. Telephone numbers at Johnson Hardware — 81 or 85.
As we cross the street, we see Mansours’s Clothing, Barron Goodyear and Reynold’s Furniture Store. Next was Joe Carrasco Men and Boys Clothing, where I bought all my clothes during high school. This is also where I got my tuxedo when I married in 1964.
Now we see Alexander’s Barbershop where something was always going on. The men would glue a quarter, 25 cents, to the sidewalk and watch folks try to pick it up — funny!
As we continue our walk, we come to Jerry’s Appliances and Avery & Banta Jewelers. I remember Mr. Avery had a cat that used the toilet instead of a litter box, which I thought was cool.
On the corner was the Bootery Shoe Store. Now we cross to East Court Square and see F.W. Woolworth and Lee Kings Drug Store and the soda fountain where I enjoyed many grilled cheese sandwiches and Cherry Cokes in the 1950s.
Next we come to Belk-Gallant, First National Bank and John R. Cates Drug Store. In 1953, Ralph Edwards and the television show “This Is Your Life” did a program on the life of Mr. Cates and showed where Mr. Cates walked back and forth filling thousands of prescriptions for the folks of Newnan for many years. I also remember the TV show gave Mr. Cates a new 1953 Mercury car.
Now come to Kessler’s on the corner where Golden’s Restaurant is now and you smell the peanuts and popcorn coming down the sidewalk. Oh, how I miss these days.
As we cross over to the North Court Square, we see Bill Cook Co. where I got my Cub Scout and Boy Scout uniforms as a boy. Mattie Cook Co., Bohrman’s Department Store and Joiner’s Drug Store. At one time Mr. Joiner was mayor of Newnan.
Next was Edward Lazenby Jeweler, Hayes Clothes Shop and Cile Dunaway Beauty Shop. I hope you enjoyed a walk around the Court Square back in the good old days.