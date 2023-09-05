Recent East Coweta High School Graduate Gaeun "Sophia" Lee competed in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art contest sponsored by the VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary this past school year.
She was the VFW’s First Place Post Winner for her entry.
Lee’s entry advanced to the Department (State) Level where she placed second for the state of Georgia. She recently attended the VFW Post 2667 meeting to receive her award from the Department supported by her teacher Patrice Newell.
Her artwork was acknowledged by the Korean War Veterans Memorial Ambassador in Washington, D.C. She was given a trip to Washington, D.C., to view the monuments. Lee has been commissioned to do a replica of her art entry for our contest for the Korean Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Sophia will be attending the Kansas City Art Institute on a $100,000 Scholarship.
“VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary is honored to have been the recipient of her art entry,” said Janet Alford with VFW Post 2667.