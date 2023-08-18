Ms. Rebecca “Becky” Grant, 71, of Newnan, GA, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Sacred Journey Hospice. She was born August 23, 1951, in Atlanta, GA to Carter Gene Johnson and Marilu Woods Johnson. She was preceded in death by her father.
Becky grew up in East Point, GA, and was a 1969 graduate of Russell High School. After high school, Becky continued her education, earning a degree in physical education from Georgia Southern University in 1973. While in college, Becky pursued many philanthropic opportunities as the president of her sorority, Delta Zeta. After college, Becky worked in reservations for Delta Airlines. Following her stint at Delta, Becky moved to Fairburn, GA to build her family. While there, she worked as a preschool teacher at First Presbyterian of Peachtree City as well as a volunteer in the Burch Elementary library. Becky moved to Tyrone, GA while her children attended middle and high school. During that time, Becky began working at the Peach Tree City Tennis Center where she quickly became a fixture of encouragement and joy to all who came through the doors until she passed. In 2006, after her kids left for college, Becky moved to Newnan, GA where she became a member of First Baptist Church of Newnan, loving others and being loved until she passed.