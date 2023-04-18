This Saturday, April 22, marks the eighth Abby's Angel's Rainbow Run and Family Fun Day.
This Saturday, April 22, marks the eighth Abby's Angel's Rainbow Run and Family Fun Day.
The events will be held at the Coweta County Fairgrounds.
Following a 5K color race, events include an appearance by the Royal Animal Refuge, magician Ken Scott, a live DJ and food vendors.
The Abby's Angels Foundation celebrates the colorful life of Abby Bacho, who passed away at age 9 after a car accident.
Two days before the accident, Abby’s mother, Natalie, said she watched her daughter's eyes light up and grow wide after hearing her teacher at Newnan Crossing Elementary talk about participating in a color race.
The Bacho family had planned to race in one together, Natalie said, but Abby never got the chance. She said the Rainbow Run represents the flare and pizzazz that Abby embodied.
"It's more than a fundraiser for us," said Bacho. "It's a way to say thank you to our community, celebrate a gift of life and celebrate Abby's life."
Abby's Angels support 52 Abby's Closets in schools that provide free school supplies and other items for students in need. The foundation helps support child grief services, educates drivers on distraction-free driving and promotes organ donation.
The Bacho family and foundation chose April for the Rainbow Run in honor of Organ Donation Month and Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Registration and a live auction fundraiser are currently open. Participants can register online or on event day starting at 7 a.m. For more information, visit https://abbysangelsfoundation.org/rainbow-run-2023