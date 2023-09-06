When the season of Goldenrod begins — the clusters of tiny yellow flowers gradually appearing on roadsides, I am careful to point the plant out to people.

The reason I do this is because I know that a lot of people think that Goldenrod (Solidago spp.) is the cause of fall allergies. They often exclaim “Oh, that stuff bothers my allergies!” That is my cue to educate them about the true culprit: Ragweed.