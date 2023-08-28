Planning for the 25th annual Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon at the Coweta County Fairgrounds is underway.
The luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 5, is open to all public safety employees who work for the county or for any cities in Coweta County. This includes law enforcement, public works, those who work at the Justice Center and the Coweta County Jail and more.
Norma Haynes, chair of the Newnan-Coweta Public Safety Foundation, said planners are expecting hundreds of public safety employees. While the group will provide food and beverages, they say they are hoping members of the community will help by donating cakes, cookies, pies and other treats.
For Haynes, ensuring a large turnout of desserts is one of the best ways for members of the community to show their appreciation for first responders.
“When the men and women open the doors and see the tables filled with desserts, their eyes light up,” she said. “It’s one of the greatest joys of the luncheon.”
For those who wish to contribute a dessert, Haynes asks them to deliver them to the Coweta County Fairgrounds by 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Deserts can also be dropped off at United Bank up to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. The bank is located at 61 Bullsboro Drive Newnan.
Volunteers to help decorate the event can meet at the Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4.
All to-go orders for those unable to attend the event are due Oct. 5 by 5 p.m. Volunteers will not be able to process additional to-go orders during the luncheon.
The Newnan-Coweta Public Safety Foundation was formed over 20 years ago in an effort to bring awareness to the community regarding the hard work that first responders do in Coweta County.
As public safety agencies are trying to work more with less, the foundation also helps raise money to purchase necessary items for both police and fire departments that aren’t in their budgets.
Along with purchasing equipment for first responders, the group also awards scholarships to high school graduates who are children of public safety employees.
“Anyone who is willing to help is always welcome,” Haynes said. “Since we have no administrative costs, every dime raised goes to help someone in our community.”
Donations to the foundation are accepted at any time and may be mailed to P.O. Box 1113, Newnan, GA 30264, Haynes said.
“We appreciate and are most grateful to our donors,” Haynes said. “We are able to provide some help for these underpaid, hardworking folks who are here for us 24 hours a day."