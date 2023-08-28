20230830 public safety luncheon.jpg

Members of the Newnan Coweta Public Safety Foundation prepare for the annual luncheon to honor all public safety employees who work in the community. From left are, front, Rebecca McCollum, Norma Haynes, Sherry Warren, Sheila Davis and Angela McRae; back, Ruth Ann Embery, Carol Moore, Beth Headley, Pat Craven, Lisa Hines, Rodney Riggs and Buster Meadows.

Planning for the 25th annual Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon at the Coweta County Fairgrounds is underway.

The luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 5, is open to all public safety employees who work for the county or for any cities in Coweta County. This includes law enforcement, public works, those who work at the Justice Center and the Coweta County Jail and more.