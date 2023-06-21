20230624 PSF Luncheon.jpg

From left are Coweta County Fire Chief Robby Flanagan, Dept of Corrections Warden Larry Clifton, Newnan Fire Chief Steven Brown, Senoia Police Chief Jason Edens, PSF Chair Norma Haynes, 911 Director Michael Terrell, Sheriff Lenn Wood and Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship.

The Newnan Coweta Public Safety Foundation, Inc. recently sponsored a luncheon for all the public safety agencies in Coweta County to inform them of resources that are available to their departments and staff.

The event also provided an opportunity for foundation board members and agency representatives to become acquainted as seven of eight agencies were represented. The police chief of Grantville was unable to attend.