The Newnan Coweta Public Safety Foundation, Inc. recently sponsored a luncheon for all the public safety agencies in Coweta County to inform them of resources that are available to their departments and staff.
The event also provided an opportunity for foundation board members and agency representatives to become acquainted as seven of eight agencies were represented. The police chief of Grantville was unable to attend.
Board Chair Norma Haynes gave a brief history of the group that began more than 20 years ago with annual Public Safety luncheons in restaurants and the old fairgrounds, later moving to the Coweta County Fairgrounds.
As donations grew, the Public Safety Foundation, Inc. was established in 2013 with its mission to give aid to any member or family member of Public Safety in Coweta County experiencing financial or medical hardships.
As donations have continued to grow, a scholarship program was begun to give aid to dependent, graduating high school seniors who qualify. A secondary scholarship has been added for those who completed one year of college and are continuing their education.
As funds became available, the public safety agencies have applied for assistance in purchasing equipment, training and anything that is over their budget to make the departments more efficient and safe.
The Public Safety Foundation, Inc is an all-volunteer organization of board members, luncheon committee and legal/financial assistance.