Oak Grove Baptist Church Choir performs at Senoia PorchFest 2022
This September, several Senoia porches will become stages for local musicians as PorchFest makes its return.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, PorchFest will welcome live music lovers to downtown Senoia. Last year’s PorchFest was attended by over 2,000 music enthusiasts.
Sponsored by the City of Senoia Downtown Development Authority, the event will be held from 3-7 p.m., with a VIP band playing for VIP guests at Lake Merrimac from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
An Artist Alley will be set up on Pylant Street with local artists displaying their artwork. Food trucks will be on hand with food and beverages for sale. A Children's Corner will provide activities for
younger participants.
The streets where PorchFest will take place will be closed to all automobile and golf cart traffic. Attendees are encouraged to park in downtown Senoia and walk to the porches and stages. Walking shoes and folding chairs are recommended.
Limited golf cart shuttles will be available to get participants to the PorchFest perimeter, but no transportation will be available within the perimeter of the event. PorchFest is a rain-or-shine pedestrian event.
PorchFest is a free event, with tips for the musicians encouraged. There is a $25 charge for the VIP concert from 7:30-10:00 p.m. VIP tickets may be purchased at www.enjoysenoia.com.
For more information about Senoia PorchFest 2023, to apply for one of the band positions, Artist Alley spots, to be a food vendor or to become an event corporate sponsor, visit www.enjoysenoia.com.