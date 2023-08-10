Most second graders don’t know what they want to do with their lives, but that wasn’t the case for Scott Areman.
Most people also don’t associate a science fair with fine art, but Areman has always seen the world a little differently than most. His keen eye and love for photography developed at an early age.
“I was taking formal portraits of my classmates at our second grade science fair,” Areman said with a laugh. “Kids were holding paper mâché models and vinegar volcanoes, and I was directing them on how to stand and where to hold them.”
Areman’s love for photography started with his grandfather. The amateur enthusiast influenced his grandson to delve deeper into the craft.
“He was what I would call a shutterbug,” Areman said. “He had a lot of cameras around, so I grew up with them. I was always taking pictures.”
In high school, Areman obtained professional quality equipment and took photos for the yearbook. Photography became part of his identity and how he related to the world around him.
“I convinced my 10th grade social studies teacher to let me do a photo essay rather than writing one,” Areman said.
By his late teens, Areman said, he knew photography was more than a hobby – it was a passion.
Developing passion
Despite his passion for photography, Areman went to college and obtained a bachelor’s in labor relations from Cornell University.
“I hated it,” he said with a laugh.“I would walk by the arts school at Cornell and think, ‘I should be there,’ but I finished because it was something I started.”
He continued to take photographs and after college spent four months in Europe.
“I took a lot of pictures,” he said. “I came back and I had a portfolio.”
Growing up, Areman spent his summers in the Hamptons – first in East Hampton and then Montauk. It was there that he developed a love for small-town life.
After returning from his European trip, he approached the local newspaper, The Bridgehampton Sun, with his portfolio and was hired immediately.
Areman’s responsibilities included producing news stories and features as well as photography. The experience led him to connect with people from different walks of life.
“I might do a feature on a duck farmer, fisherman or potato farmer during the week,” he said.
Then he would attend a celebrity cocktail party and write features.
“There were a lot of famous people in the Hamptons at the time. I did stories on Diane Sawyer and Joan Hackett,” he recalled. “It was incredible.”
But at some point, Areman said he knew he needed to move on.
“It was a great job,” he said. “I did that for a couple of years, but I knew I had to move to New York City to grow my career.”
Areman established his career further in New York before moving to Olympia, Washington. He said he loved the small-town lifestyle Olympia offered.
“Growing up around Montauk formed me,” he said. “I learned to love small-town life.”
He spent 10 years in Washington before moving to Atlanta. The driving force behind that move was, “better weather and better weather.” But seriously, “The business environment was great, and it is so centrally located to everywhere I want to be,” he said.
Areman now resides in Newnan, and said he loves the community.
“I like the small-town thing,” he said. “I like how friendly people are.”
He said the mix of urban experiences offered in Newnan makes it special.
“There are great restaurants and bars, a nice energy and great place to meet people, not to mention great art galleries like The Boyd Gallery.”
Brief encounters, lasting connections
Areman is an accomplished photographer with an extensive portfolio including corporate, advertising, fine art portraits and even wedding photography, but one of his favorite outlets is street photography.
For Areman, street photography is the ultimate treasure hunt.
“I love it because I have to go out and find it. It’s the found image,” he said. “I love the exploration and finding of pictures.”
Connecting with people is all part of the journey. Areman’s photographs capture hints of his subjects’ personalities.
“It is an adventure of getting to know a person and making pictures with them,” he said.
Areman said he loves collaborating with his subjects.
“It’s what comes out of us hanging out together,” he said. “Part of that is how I set the stage. I want the experience to be fun and relaxing for whoever I am shooting.”
Areman takes pride in being organized and professional. He treats people the same, regardless of social status. His early experiences shaped that perspective – reporting on a potato farmer one day, a cocktail party full of celebrities on another.
“I just like talking with people and connecting,” he said.
Connecting with people on the street comes naturally to Areman. When searching for subjects for his street photography, Areman simply approaches people who look interesting to him and asks if he can take their picture.
“That should be my middle name, ‘Hey, can I take your photo?’” Areman said with a laugh. “If people say no, I move on.”
Areman said he loves “fly on the wall, candid shots” that allow him to capture life as it is happening.
“My experience is that most people want to be seen, in some way or form. Most enjoy the experience,” Areman said.“The biggest thing I have found is it never hurts to ask. People will tell you their limits, and I respect that. I don’t overstay my welcome.”
In addition to his other work, Areman said he is working to expand his luxury and fine art portraits, including family portraits and personal branding shoots, to Newnan.
“I want to be more connected to where I live. I want to get to know people and be more connected to this community,” Areman said.
Connections matter to him. Each photograph reflects the connection between Areman, the subject and the world around them. This approach has allowed Areman to turn brief encounters into lasting memories.
See for yourself
Areman’s street photography is currently on display with The Boyd Gallery in Newnan. The “Brief Encounters” exhibit is a retrospective of Areman’s street photography from the 1980s to the present.
Of the work he has featured in the exhibit, Areman said his favorite piece is “Stetsons.”
“It’s a beautiful photograph, so much depth and captures the serendipity of finding things,” Areman said.
Areman worked under photographers such as Annie Leibovitz and Joyce Ravid on the path to establishing his own career. He shoots lifestyle and portrait assignments for clients such as UPS, Microsoft, AT&T and Home Depot.
Areman is highly regarded for the creativity, warmth and professionalism with which he approaches any project, according to David Boyd Jr., owner of The Boyd Gallery.
On Tue, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m., The Boyd Gallery will host an Artist Talk with Areman. He will discuss his work, processes and influences. The event is free and open to the public.
“Brief Encounters” will be on display at The Boyd Gallery, located at 14 E. Washington St., through Aug. 31. For more information, visit www.scottareman.com or www.davidboydjr.com.