Finn was adopted last summer, but his adopters returned him to the Coweta County Animal Shelter “because they don’t know the difference between excitement and aggression,” according to his friends at the shelter.
Status: ENDANGERED
This delightful boy, a black mouth cur mix, is about 2 years old and weighs about 54 pounds. He is very active but shows no kennel or food aggression, and he loves being around humans. He has been neutered and microchipped.
You can ask to meet Finn, A045146 from Kennel B20, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.
Georgia Boy is a bashful, gentle Staffordshire bull terrier mix who is about 2 years old and weighs about 46 pounds. He loves to snuggle and give kisses, and he would be a calm companion for an individual or family.
You can ask to meet Georgia Boy, A046262 from Kennel TX19, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.
(Editor’s Note: Because of overcrowding at the shelter, both Finn and Georgia Boy are slated for euthanasia if they do not find homes by Saturday.)
Adopt for just $25
The Coweta County Animal Services Shelter is full of dogs and cats who need loving homes. All adoptions are a flat rate of $25. That fee includes spay or neuter surgery, an implanted microchip that helps identify the pet if it should ever be lost, and the first round of vaccines.
Adoptions are free for those 65 and older and for county employees and military veterans. Adoption fees are also waived for adopters of heartworm-positive dogs.
Potential adopters who rent their homes must bring a letter from their landlord verifying that they can keep a pet at their home. Adopters who already have dogs can bring their dogs to the shelter to meet with potential new family members, but they must provide proof of rabies vaccination.
Coweta Animal Services is located at 91 Selt Road in Newnan. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Animals up for adoption can be viewed www.24petconnect.com.