Spots is a black-and-white rat terrier mix puppy who is listed as about five months old.
An active and curious little guy, Spots weighs about 13 pounds and appears to be a smaller breed mix. Although he is not expected to get very large, he will need lots of exercise as he grows.
He is lovable, friendly and adaptable. He would be a great addition to an older family or a family with children, and he would likely do well in a pet-friendly apartment or condo as well as a house – as long as he gets in his daily walks and runs.
Spots has been at the Coweta County Animal Shelter since early July, when he was picked up as a stray from Highway 85.
You can ask to meet Spots, A047166, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.