Rose is a super smart German Shepherd mix with adorable floppy ears and a whole bag full of tricks she can already perform. She can sit, beg, roll over, shake and smile (so far).
She is listed as weighing 38 pounds and is about 4 years old. She is heartworm-negative and up to date on her vaccines.
Rose is very friendly and likes to give and receive attention, and she is extremely gentle in her approach. She shows no signs of kennel or food aggression.
She has been at the Coweta County Animal Shelter since early April, when she was brought in as a stray from Bear Creek Road.
You can ask to meet Rose, AO46535 from Kennel TX05, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.