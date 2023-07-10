Ollie is a brown-and-white Black Mouth Cur mix who is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 42 pounds.
She is very friendly and intelligent. Her friends at the Coweta County Animal Shelter have taught Ollie to sit and lay down, as well as to offer her paw for a shake. She is eager to please, likes to play and, of course, loves treats.
Black Mouth Curs are generally healthy and have long lifespans. They tend to be energetic and sensitive, and they form strong bonds with their owners and family. Ollie, who has been at the shelter since April, would be right at home with an active family with older children to play with.
You can ask to meet Ollie, A046642 from Kennel B-10, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.