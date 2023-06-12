Moose is a delightful, healthy pup who appears to be a husky/lab mix. He is listed as around 2 years old and weighs around 60 pounds.
He is very funny, likes to give kisses and is extremely intelligent. Moose is sturdy and muscular, and he is an active boy who is always moving around and exploring.
Moose likes to be the center of attention, but he shows no signs of kennel or food aggression and is very friendly. He is curious about his surroundings and about people, and he always wants to know what’s going on.
Moose will be a quick learner of obedience cues. With time and attention, he could be trained to showcase his funny personality as well.
He has been at the Coweta County Animal Shelter since March, when he was picked up as a stray from East Newnan Road.
You can ask to meet Moose, A046948 from Kennel PE04, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.