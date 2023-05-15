Monty is a sweet, energetic American bully/Staffordshire bull terrier mix who is listed as around 2 years old and weighing around 60 pounds.
He has been at the Coweta County Animal Shelter since March, when he was picked up as a stray from Welcome Road wearing a silver chain collar.
Monty is up to date on his vaccines and heartworm-negative. You can ask to meet Monty, A046472 from Kennel B05, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.
The Coweta County Animal Services Shelter is full of dogs and cats who need loving homes. All adoptions are a flat rate of $25. That fee includes spay or neuter surgery, an implanted microchip that helps identify the pet if it should ever be lost, and the first round of vaccines.
Adoptions are free for those 65 and older and for county employees and military veterans. Adoption fees are also waived for adopters of heartworm-positive dogs.
Potential adopters who rent their homes must bring a letter from their landlord verifying that they can keep a pet at their home. Adopters who already have dogs can bring their dogs to the shelter to meet with potential new family members, but they must provide proof of rabies vaccination.
Coweta Animal Services is located at 91 Selt Road in Newnan. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Animals up for adoption can be viewed www.24petconnect.com.
For more information, call 770-254-3735.