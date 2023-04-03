Mason is a friendly, fluffy corgi mix who is listed as 8 years old and about 25 pounds.
He is smart and playful, and he enjoys snuggles and treats. He is heartworm-negative and has been vaccinated.
Mason has been at the Coweta County Animal Shelter since March, when he was brought in as a stray from Beverly Park.
You can ask to meet Mason, #A046448 from Kennel I-3, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.
All adoptions are $25
The Coweta County Animal Services Shelter is full of dogs and cats who need loving homes. All adoptions are a flat rate of $25. That fee includes spay or neuter surgery, an implanted microchip that helps identify the pet if it should ever be lost, and the first round of vaccines.
Adoptions are free for those 65 and older and for county employees and military veterans. Adoption fees are also waived for adopters of heartworm-positive dogs.
Potential adopters who rent their homes must bring a letter from their landlord verifying that they can keep a pet at their home. Adopters who already have dogs can bring their dogs to the shelter to meet with potential new family members, but they must provide proof of rabies vaccination.
Coweta Animal Services is located at 91 Selt Road in Newnan. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Animals up for adoption can be viewed www.24petconnect.com.