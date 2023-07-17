Listed as a German Shepherd mix, Badger is smart and trainable with a big personality.
He is a happy, funny boy who weighs around 42 pounds. Badger is a bit of an oddball looks-wise with stumpy legs, a curly tail and one ear that points the wrong way.
Although he mostly has the traditional black-and-tan coloring of a GSD, he also has a piebald patch around his front right leg that makes him look like he’s wearing a cast. But Badger is a healthy pup who just wants to eat treats, learn tricks and give kisses and cuddles.
Badger has been at the Coweta County Animal Shelter since May, when he was brought in as a stray from Greison Trail. He is learning basic commands like sit and shake, and he shows no signs of kennel or food aggression.
You can ask to meet Badger, A046818 from Kennel A-7, at the Coweta County Animal Shelter.