Over 800 flags were honorably discharged at the annual Flag Retirement Ceremony held June 11 at the Coweta Veterans Club.
VFW Post 2667 Chaplain David Jessel welcomed the group of about 50 representing veterans, scouts, and members of the VFW, DAR, SAR, American Legion and various other patriotic organizations.
Sgt. Clyde Thomason, MOH, Marine Corps League Detachment #1325, Benjamin Hardin Chapter USD 1812, James Edward Oglethorpe Chapter NSDAC, Marquis de Lafayette NSSAR, members from Boy Scout Troop 2193, Troop 897, and Cub Scout Pack 57, and many members from the community.
Mayor Keith Brady read the City of Newnan Proclamation of Flag Day and respectfully placed the first flag into the fire.
Jessel explained, “These are the Flags for retirement. The union of the Flag has been cut out and when the union is gone, the Flag is no longer a Flag.”
Lori Sulkanen’s husband is retired military and said her family respects the American flag and all that it stands for.
“A big thank you goes to The Newnan Times-Herald for informing Newnan residents of this ceremony to properly dispose of our old flags,” Sulkanen said. “Being able to drop off flags at the SummerGrove Townhall made it convenient. This service for citizens is greatly appreciated.”
Jessel asked the public to continue to replace and collect worn flags so that they may be respectfully retired next year. For those who have a flag that is worn and ready for retirement, it can be dropped off at the club any time. The 2024 Flag Day is June 14.
How to display the American flag
Here is how the American Flag should be displayed based on the U.S. Code:
- The flag should not be flown with the union down, except for in rare emergencies as a sign of distress.
- The flag should not touch anything beneath it including the ground, floor, water or merchandise.
- The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally but always aloft and free.
- The flag should never be used as apparel, bedding or drapery. It should always be allowed to fall free. Decoration bunting of blue, white, and red should always appear with the blue arranged above with the white in the middle and the red below.
- The flag should never be displayed, fastened, stored or used in a way that could lead to the flag being easily damaged, soiled or torn in any way.
- The flag should never be used as a ceiling covering.
- The flag should never have any design, drawing of any nature, figure, insignia, letter, mark, picture or word placed upon it.
- The flag should never be used for carrying, delivering anything, holding items or be used as a receiving receptacle.
- The flag should never be used for any kind of advertising purposes, and advertising signs should not be fastened to a flag's staff or halyard. The flag should also not be embroidered on items such as cushions, handkerchiefs and the like, impressed on paper napkins or boxes or otherwise printed as a design for temporary use and discard.
- Any part of the flag should never be used as an athletic uniform or costume, but a flag patch may be sewn to the uniforms of firemen, members of patriotic organizations, military personnel and policemen. Representing a living country and considered a living thing in itself, a lapel flag pin being a replica should be worn near the heart on the left lapel.
- When the flag is in such a condition that it is no longer fitting for display, the flag's destruction should be dignified. The preferred disposal is by burning.