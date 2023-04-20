Terry Jan Barrett tragically passed away at the end of January, but his death was not in vain — he was able to save over 200 lives because he was an organ donor.
Each April is commemorated as National Donate Life Month. NDLM was established by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003, according to www.donatelife.net.
The commemoration month helps raise awareness about organ donation, as well as encouraging more people to be organ, eye and tissue donors, according to Donate Life. The month also honors those that have saved lives through their gift of donation.
Fatal four wheeler accident
Terry died from a fatal four-wheeler accident Jan. 26. The accident happened Jan. 23 on Happy Valley Circle in Newnan, only about a half mile from the home he shared with his wife, GenaV.
He was 61 years old.
GenaV said she remembers that tragic day vividly. She believes her husband's extremely high blood sugar caused a medical emergency which resulted in the wreck.
“He was a diabetic, and that’s what I feel in my heart happened,” she said. “Whatever happened, the four-wheeler flipped and he went through a mailbox.”
GenaV said she went to the scene of the accident after she got word of what happened, but her husband did have some help before she arrived. She said two people stopped to help him. They were from out of town, but they called 911.
She said a resident of Happy Valley Circle took over the 911 call to explain where the accident was. She said one of the people that stopped by even got a towel a towel out of her car to help stop the bleeding from Terry's head injury.
“She held his head,” GenaV said. “She prayed over him. Just to know that somebody prayed over him even though I wasn't there gave me comfort. It comforted me that she did that for him because he would’ve done that for her or anyone. He would’ve stopped and helped. She was an angel.”
She said Terry was transported to Piedmont Newnan to be life flighted to Grady. She said when the family made the decision to take him off life support, two of Terry’s children wanted to be in the room to make sure he couldn’t breath on his own.
“I think it just gave them the closure that they needed to have,” she said. “They wanted validation that he was really gone. We were making plans. We knew what we were facing. They told us he had a horrific brain injury that was irreversible.”
At least 200 lives saved
She said she knew her husband was an organ donor, and once they knew that nothing more could be done, she and her husband’s children and family decided to start the process to donate his organs.
“We didn’t know he had signed up to be a tissue donor as well,” GenaV said. “His wish was to donate his body to science, but he didn’t know you had to do that ahead of time. I still do feel he got his wish, being a tissue donor.”
GenaV said a lot of her husband’s tissue was donated for research and medical education.
“I feel in my heart he got most of his wish — that's just the type of person he was,” GenaV said. “He would bless people at stores and restaurants. He would give the shirt off of his back. He had a big heart.”
She said the very next day after the accident, she spoke with LifeLink of Georgia, an organization that helps to facilitate the recovery of organs for transplantation within all hospitals in its donation service area, along with providing public education about the facts of donation, according to its website.
LifeLink assisted her with organizing the donations of Terry’s organs. She said the process was tough.
“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through,” GenaV said.
She said besides running tests and checking a database that would help them match individuals, it was also a process to find an operating room with availability to remove Terry’s organs.
“I feel that part had the most delay,” she said. “It was hard for me and his family for him to be lifeless with no communication or movement for three days. That piece of it was hard … very, very, hard. I’ve worked in health care my entire life, so I get all of that, but as a wife, and for his children, it was very hard.”
She said apart from the difficulty of waiting, she was pleased with the compassion and the care from LifeLink. She said she had to read and sign a lot of papers.
GenaV said the procedure to remove her husband’s organs took over three hours. She said they told her over the phone that all of Terry’s organs and tissue would touch over 200 lives.
“It was very rewarding and very humbling,” she said. “That was him — that truly was Terry. He would’ve wanted to do that. I know he would’ve been pleased that he is touching so many lives.”
GenaV said she doesn't know where all of his organs and tissue went, but she does know the cornea in his eyes were donated through the Georgia Eye Bank of Atlanta.
“He gave somebody the gift of sight,” she said.
She said her own family has experienced the blessing of having an organ donor. Last year, her sister had to have triple bypass surgery and received veins for legs from a donor.
Navigating the new norm
Terry was cremated and a memorial service was held Jan. 29.
GenaV said life has been hard. She and her husband had known each other since attending elementary school together north of Coweta. She said they were married for seven years after they reconnected through Facebook. She said her late husband loved God, his three children, the outdoors, fishing, hunting, playing chess and playing pool. She said he was disabled, but had worked as a mechanic and drove box trucks all over the U.S.
“We had a great love, even though it was unfortunately short,” she said.
She said she was single most of her life before she married Terry and had pretty much put most of her time into building her career in health care. She worked for 20 years in management for Piedmont Healthcare. She also became disabled in 2021 after having a heart attack while on vacation. She said her husband was there to save her life.
“He immediately began doing CPR,” she said.
She said it’s been hard without Terry. She said their dog, Oreo, is also missing him.
“We miss him dearly,” she said. “We’re lost without him. I used to be very independent, but it’s hard going back to being independent. This has been life changing for me. I personally had to move. I just could not stay on that road where he was killed.”
GenaV said the four-wheeler was totaled, and she got rid of it.
“I definitely did not want it,” she said.
She said Terry never met a stranger, and she will remember him as the life of the party and full of life.
According to LifeLink, every year, more than 33,000 men, women and children receive a lifesaving organ transplant.