Most people will never reach a 60-year milestone at work, but that’s just what nurse Jean Thomas has done.
If you’ve had surgery in Coweta County over the past 60 years, chances are you’ve come across Thomas in the operating room, recovery, in pre-op or post-op.
She was recognized for her decades of service in local health care on June 20, when a surprise 60th anniversary celebration was held at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Thomas said she just doesn’t understand what the fuss is all about.
“I’ve just kept on living,” she said. “What’s so remarkable about that?”
Thomas said she loves what she does. She carries the same level of professionalism today as she did when she first began her career.
The foundation
Originally from Auburn, Alabama, Thomas started nursing in 1963. At the time, Coweta County had two hospitals: Coweta General and Newnan Hospital. Thomas worked at Coweta General Hospital, which was then located on Hospital Road.
Throughout the years, the name and ownership changed many times, but Thomas remained a consistent presence in the operating room. Eventually, the two hospitals merged into Newnan Hospital, which was then purchased by Piedmont.
“It’s always been a good place to work,” Thomas said. “When I walked up those steps for my first day at work, I thought, oh here it is, up on the hill, there was land everywhere. Room to grow.”
She worked at that location for 49 years before moving to the current location on Poplar Road.
Thomas said she has witnessed many changes throughout her 60 years in nursing. For instance, gone are the days of reusable cloth gowns and masks. Now everything is disposable, making it much easier for medical staff and safer for patients.
“IVs used to be in glass bottles,” she said. “We used to sterilize needles and syringes. Now we just peel open a package.”
Technology is another aspect of the job that has changed. Thomas recalls handwritten charts and orders, but says that everything is computerized now.
She spent time on the medical-surgical floor and in the operating room.
“Back then, there weren’t scrub techs,” Thomas said. “There were RNs and LPNs, so we rotated and took turns. I just enjoyed (all of it). I love what I do – it enriches my life so much.”
While she is grateful for the celebration of her 60th anniversary in nursing, Thomas said there are others she believes deserve recognition far more than she does. Her friend and role model Virginia Elliot, for example, who worked as the operating room supervisor at rival Newnan Hospital early in Thomas’ career.
“They talk about 60 years. All I’ve done is keep going,” she said. “She is the one that should be getting the attention. Just the sweetest, dearest woman that ever was. She did not get the credit she deserves. There was not a sweeter woman than Virginia Elliott. That needs to be known.”
Despite the competition between the Coweta General and Newnan Hospital at that time, Thomas and Elliott worked together to ensure patients in Coweta County received the best possible care, often sharing resources between the two operating rooms.
Elliott continued to work at Piedmont Newnan, retiring from medical records when she was 93 years old. She and Thomas remained friends until Elliott passed away in April at age 102.
“I put her at the top of the list of role models,” Thomas said. “Just kind, oh my goodness.”
After her years in the operating room, Thomas moved on to recovery and then into pre- and post-care. She helps comfort those anxious about their upcoming surgeries, and hers is one of the first faces people see afterward.
Calm in the storm
A recent patient told Thomas upon his discharge, “I feel like I’m leaving my friends.”
The hospital can be a crazy place, full of life, death, fears and struggle. Thomas’ mission is to remain a constant calm in that storm. She offers compassion, care and hope to all she encounters.
But she is quick to credit the team, saying she appreciates the community of health care workers that make up Piedmont Newnan.
“It’s not an easy job,” she said, especially when patient care matters the most.
When Thomas encounters a difficult patient, she said she stops and thinks about what they may be going through.
“I don’t know what’s going on in their life, but they are in a stressful time,” she said. “Just give them some space, or the benefit of the doubt. I’m just old school in a lot of ways. I just think if we talked a little softer, a little slower, it calms somebody that’s coming in for surgery. Calmer, a little softer, is so much better. Not just in the hospital, but everywhere.”
Thomas hesitates to call her career a job because that can have negative implications, and she said she loves her work and the people she encounters as she goes about it.
“(When you’re) rolling a patient to a car or walking through the recovery room and seeing someone you helped earlier, and they wave at you,” she said. “And I think, ‘I’m glad I’m here.’”
Thomas has transitioned from an RN to a care tech role, which she said she greatly enjoys.
“I love that role. I know what the nurses are going to need, so I go in and get it laid out for them,” she said. “I just don’t do the medicines and IVs anymore. I do a lot of the legwork. There’s never been a more perfect work arrangement.”
She says she is blessed to have such a great role so close to home, with people she loves.
A legacy of care
Jean’s daughter, Carol, works in the operating room at Piedmont and says she drew inspiration from watching her mother and witnessing the dedication, hard work and compassion that her mom poured into the job.
“I have an opportunity to say she paid her dues, worked back behind the red line,” Carol said.
Nurses have such a hard job these days, Thomas said, and her appreciation for those in the field has only grown throughout her career. She does not like to accept praise for her own actions but is quick to praise others who choose to walk those roads.
When Thomas shares her admiration for others in the health care field, Carol reminds her, “You did that too.”
Many in the health care field consider retirement long before the six-decade mark, but not Thomas.
“If I am enjoying this, why would I stop?” she said.
Besides, Thomas said, she doesn’t have to wait until she retires to start enjoying life – she’s been doing that the whole time.
“I get a whole lot more than just a paycheck from my job,” she said, adding that she values the knowledge gleaned from days filled with patient care. “Whether it’s medical-related or just life, I learn a lot.”
And Thomas said she doesn’t take her blessings for granted, either.
“I heard on the radio several years ago that there are three things we need in our life: something to do, someone to love and something to look forward to,” she said. “I realize that’s so true. And I’ve got all of that.”
