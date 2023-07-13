20230715 NTC murder mystery

The cast of “The Dusk Dimension: A Story of Pine Hills Estates” prepares for murder mystery dinners and performances at the Newnan Theatre Company on July 21-22.

 Photo courtesy NTC

Newnan Theatre Company is hosting an original interactive murder mystery and dinner, “The Dusk Dimension: A Story of Pine Hills Estates,” on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

Tickets are $75 and include the full interactive murder mystery experience wrapped around a catered, plated, multi-course dinner. The event will be at Newnan Theatre Company, 24 First Ave. in Newnan.