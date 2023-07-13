Newnan Theatre Company is hosting an original interactive murder mystery and dinner, “The Dusk Dimension: A Story of Pine Hills Estates,” on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.
Tickets are $75 and include the full interactive murder mystery experience wrapped around a catered, plated, multi-course dinner. The event will be at Newnan Theatre Company, 24 First Ave. in Newnan.
The show is based on an interactive script written by NTC murder mystery veterans Alexis and Annamarie Colon Ortiz, Olivia Ratliffe, Crystal Booth and Joseph Moore. Patrons will experience and investigate the mysteries of an out-of-this-world setting.
Guided by a narrator uncannily resembling The Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling, dinner patrons will be asked to “imagine if you will, an ordinary neighborhood – the perfect picture of Americana … everyone hustling and bustling about, not unaware of their friendly neighbors but engrossed enough in their own lives that there isn’t much time for deeper connections. But what if in this neighborhood existed a threat … a threat from another world?”
Patrons will meet the residents of Pine Hills Estates, a perfect neighborhood in a perfect city. For some reason, this neighborhood is also tasked with building an illustrious spaceship to travel the stars.
Between the fortunes of these citizens and one of their most esteemed neighbors, Dr. Roosevelt Esq. M.D., they are the only possible group of people in all of Pine Hills that can help their neighbors reach for the stars.
This spaceship has drawn the interest of someone not of this world – someone who has been sabotaging the spaceship, causing problems in the neighborhood and instigating suspicion across all the fine citizens of Pine Hills Estates. But who?
The glowing example of an immaculate neighborhood seems to have everything, and everyone, perfectly in its place. But something is off. Someone is off. And it’s getting people killed.
Tickets are available at www.newnantheatre.org/murder-mystery or by calling the NTC Box Office at 770-683-6282. Doors open at 7 p.m., with dinner beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m.