One week before their curtain call, 40 young actors responded to Newnan Theatre Company Artistic Director Mary Caroline Moore's unconventional roll call: "What do you like to do in your free time?"
Cast members revealed similar interests in playing with friends, being outside and mastering video game skills..
Intertwined with hobbies, sports practice and homework, the children in Newnan Theatre Company Academy rehearsed for 15 weeks before last week’s production of "Once Upon A Mattress."
"You are forced to learn time management while trying to get your schoolwork done," Moore said. "And then you come here and you have to do lines. There's lyrics, there's blocking. There's so much to remember. So you have to learn how to juggle all of that. I feel like that's an important skill, especially the older they get."
The Newnan Theatre Company Academy began in 2012, three years after Mary Caroline Moore stepped in as artistic director of NTC. The academy runs 15-week sessions for grades 2-8 children twice yearly.
The culmination of both sessions ends with an hour-long condensed musical at the Wadsworth Auditorium. Next fall, NTCA plans to expand its programming to include high school students.
"The students have grown so much, especially the ones we've had since they were little," said Moore. "It's very exciting to see."
Former and current members of the academy have furthered their experience as members of the All-State Chorus. Members must be initially invited, then progress through statewide auditions.
"It's a pretty intense audition," said Moore, who lit up with a smile recalling the continued success and love of theatre her students carry beyond the academy.
Many graduates of the academy don't stay strangers, either. After completing the middle school program, students often return to assist backstage during high school.
Current academy students hone their theatrical craft week after week. However, it's the intangible lessons children in the academy take with them after the curtain closes.
"We try to stress that it's not one person acting – it is the entire group,” Moore said. “It's an ensemble effort. We also encourage everybody to learn all the parts."
Last fall, the young actors took her advice, and it paid off.
"One of the students who had a speaking part got sick," Moore said. "It took three people stepping in."
One knew his lines, another his dance.
"They just did a fantastic job,” Moore said. “That would really be my hope, is that they learn everything. So if something happens, they can step in."