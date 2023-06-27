Hola. Bonjour. Ciao. Say hello to languages and cultures from around the world.
Newnan resident Bonnie McCrite has joined the International Cultural Exchange Services to promote cultural exchange and act as its local coordinator.
McCrite has lived in the Atlanta area for most of her life. She worked as an accountant and now is a full-time mom to her three kids. She uses her time to volunteer, and is now a part of the ICES organization working with foreign exchange students.
ICES is an international nonprofit student academic and exchange program dedicated to increasing international awareness and cultural understanding. The organization offers quality and affordable academic and exchange programs for students all over the world.
Students are able to experience other cultures, meet international friends and improve their language skills. American families participate by opening their homes to foreign exchange students and broadening their knowledge of other cultures.
Local schools are even eager to participate in youth exchange programs for the many benefits their students receive by interacting with students from around the world.
“I enjoy working with exchange students because it is an opportunity to learn about their culture and welcome students to ours,” says McCrite.
She said she is excited for the opportunity to work with international high school students and the families that host them, and will be working with families and schools in the area.
McCrite is currently looking for families that would like to host an exchange student for the 2023-24 school year.
Students participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with household chores. They have their own medical insurance and money to cover all personal expenses.
Families are expected to provide room and board and parental guidance to the student they host.
As the local coordinator, McCrite is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the school year.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact McCrite at bmccrite@icesusa.org.