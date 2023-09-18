Nominations for the 2024 Coweta County Citizen of the Year will open on Oct. 2, and there is no cost to submit a nomination.
The Citizen of the Year award recognizes an individual with outstanding leadership and citizenship within the community, according to Nancy Walden of the Kiwanis Club of Newnan.
Individuals may not nominate themselves, and family members may not nominate another family member.
Individuals must be nominated based on their volunteer and community impact, not on the result of their paid work, according to Walden.
Criteria for the selection of Citizen of the Year include:
The nominee should live in Coweta County.
His/her civic and volunteer activities must be centered in Coweta County and the surrounding area.
Consideration will be given to those who demonstrate leadership and performance in multiple areas of community service over a period of years.
The nominee may be an individual from any walk of life, and there are no requirements or restrictions relating to gender, age, race, religion or ethnic background.
Those who nominate someone will have to fill out a cover page, questionnaire, two letters of recommendation and include the nominee’s resume.
The selection will be made by a committee of all the past Citizen of the Year winners, Walden said. Last year’s Citizen of the Year winner was Cynthia Bennett.
Applications can be picked up at the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce or downloaded from its website, www.newnancowetachamber.org . Completed applications must be returned by Nov. 17 to the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce, 23 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan.
The 2024 Citizen of the Year event will be held at the Newnan Centre on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m.
The annual gala is hosted by the Newnan, Grantville, Coweta County and White Oak Golden K Kiwanis Clubs. All tables with maximum seating of 10 people are available for purchase for $500; individual tickets are $50.