Cynthia Bennett accepts her award as the 2023 Coweta Citizen of the Year from previous winner, Garnett Reynolds.

Nominations for the 2024 Coweta County Citizen of the Year will open on Oct. 2, and there is no cost to submit a nomination.

The Citizen of the Year award recognizes an individual with outstanding leadership and citizenship within the community, according to Nancy Walden of the Kiwanis Club of Newnan.