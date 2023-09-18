Over 600 walkers turned out for Pathways Center’s second annual “No One Walks Alone” Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk on Sept. 9, doubling the number of participants from 2022. The event raised $19,300.
“We are so thankful for our generous community sponsors for allowing all of our guests to attend this event for free,” Pathways’ Director of Client Engagement, Abigail Alvarez said.
The proceeds of the event go directly toward covering the cost of mental health treatment for those that struggle to afford care and to remove barriers to treatment due to the inability to pay, she said.
“I want anyone struggling with mental health illness or thoughts of suicide to know that you are not alone. This community is bursting at the seams with resources and wonderful nonprofits that want to help,” Alvarez said.
In Aug., the CDC released the latest provisional estimated for suicide deaths in the U.S. The report shows a 5 percent increase in 2021 from 2020 and an additional 2.6 percent increase in 2022.
Evidence shows that providing support services, talking about suicide, reducing access to means of self-harm and following up with loved ones are just some of the actions we can all take to help others, according to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
For Alvarez and the team at Pathways, starting the conversation is vital. “The reality is that 1 in 5 people experience a mental health illness. We wanted to create an environment that shows people that they are not alone,” she said.
Alvarez understands the stigma that surrounds discussing suicide. “I personally grew up in an environment that did not acknowledge mental health,” she said. “And the word suicide was never used – even now, when people say it – it is often whispered.”
The “No One Walks Alone” event was designed to get conversations started and to provide people with an opportunity to learn healthy coping strategies.
“Young people are so much more willing and eager to have conversations about mental health and suicide,” she said. “They have been so vulnerable and willing to share their stories of personal struggles.”
Organizations set up booths that featured coping skills and resources. “Last year, we were shocked at the positive reaction from children and teens, so we planned even more coping skill stations for kids this year,” Alvarez said.
Stations featured healthy coping strategies like dancing, making fidget toys and sensory bins, yoga, playing music, art therapy, pet therapy and team sports.
The event also featured an Honor Beads station. Participants selected colored beads to represent how mental illness or suicide has impacted them personally.
Beads represent loss of a child, partners, sibling or parent. Additional colored beads represented the loss of a friend, first responder or military member. Participants could also take beads that represented a personal struggle with suicide.
Signs at the event explained, “We wear honor beads to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and our loved ones. Each color shows our personal connection to the cause and helps us identify others who understand our experiences, which often feel lonely and isolating.”
As a solemn reminder of the lives lost to suicide, the Honoree Trail featured signs that displayed the names and photos of loved ones. Participants were encouraged to place additional names along the trail, if they’d lost a loved one to suicide.
“It is never too early to send in information about your loved one for next year’s walk,” Alvarez said. “We are also offering the opportunity for people to provide a $100 donation that will be used as a scholarship to pay for someone’s first Mental Health Assessment appointment.”
Alvarez said she loves seeing positive feedback from the community. A family member that honored her husband at the event thanked Alvarez for putting on the event and wrote, “It was so wonderful to see awareness brought to this and to help end the stigma of people being able to talk about suicide.”
Pathways Center Crisis Stabilization Units are open 24/7 for walk-ins that are struggling with suicidal ideation. For more information about Pathways Center, visit pathwayscsb.org.
Alvarez encourages people to visit Coweta Family Connections for assistance with basic needs, Goodwill of the Southern Rivers for employment support, Backstreet Arts for a free environment to express emotions through art, and YMCA for support for families and a sense of community.