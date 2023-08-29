When compiling recipes for The Newnan Times-Herald's new cookbook – "Coweta Cooks: Sharing a Legacy of our Favorite Recipes" – it became apparent early on that Cowetans are avid dessert lovers.

The new cookbook debuted Aug. 26 at the Sharpsburg Book Fair and is available for purchase at the NTH office at 16 Jefferson St. in Newnan.

