When compiling recipes for The Newnan Times-Herald's new cookbook – "Coweta Cooks: Sharing a Legacy of our Favorite Recipes" – it became apparent early on that Cowetans are avid dessert lovers.
The new cookbook debuted Aug. 26 at the Sharpsburg Book Fair and is available for purchase at the NTH office at 16 Jefferson St. in Newnan.
Consisting of more than 300 recipes submitted by readers of The Newnan Times-Herald and Newnan Coweta Magazine, the book's biggest chapter by far is the "Sweets" chapter.
It's no stretch to say that almost a third of the recipes submitted for potential use in the book were for desserts. The downside of this dilemma was that not all of the recipes submitted could be used in the book; the upside: What fun it was baking and making so many delectable cakes, cookies, candies and cobblers!
Anyone with a sweet tooth will enjoy perusing the "Sweets" chapter, where nostalgic recipes share space with new concoctions – all sure to please, plus have you asking for seconds.
A brief look at Lindsey's Realtors
Lindsey's Realtors Inc. sponsored the Sweets Chapter in The Newnan Times-Herald's new cookbook, "Coweta Cooks: Sharing a Legacy of our Favorite Recipes."
Based in downtown Newnan, Lindsey's was founded in 1948 by Lindsey H. Barron. Today, the business is co-owned and operated by his sons, Thomas W. (Chip) Barron, qualifying broker, and Frank H. Barron, associate broker. Chip and Frank, along with retired Lindsey’s agent Bud Freeburg, are NCBOR Hall of Fame Members. Tom W. Barron and Jess Barron are third-generation realtors.
At 75 years old, Lindsey's Realtors is the local firm that has served the real estate needs of Newnan and Coweta County longest. Also a licensed Alabama brokerage, through the years, Lindsey's has expanded its service area to include surrounding counties and east Alabama, and the firm is an active member of the Newnan Coweta Board of Realtors, Newnan Coweta Chamber of Commerce and GA MLS.
Realtors with Lindsey's take continuing education classes to stay up to date in new real estate regulations, laws and service areas. Several Lindsey’s realtors are consistently Million Dollar Club members.
•••
Chocolate Mousse
Nancy Roy, Senoia
"This is perfect for any season but especially summer."
1 (6-ounce) package semisweet chocolate pieces
2 teaspoons instant coffee
2 tablespoons cold water
5 eggs, separated
1 cup heavy cream, whipped
1 cup vanilla wafer crumbs, finely rolled
Cool whip or whipped cream
Melt chocolate pieces with instant coffee and cold water in saucepan, stir until mixture is a smooth paste.
Separate the eggs. Beat egg yolks slightly.
Add chocolate mixture to egg yolks and beat until cool.
Beat egg whites until stiff, but not dry.
Fold chocolate mixture into egg whites.
Beat heavy cream until stiff, and fold lightly into chocolate mixture.
Spoon into sherbet glasses with alternate layers of vanilla wafer crumbs, finishing with a layer of chocolate mixture. Chill.
Serve with Cool Whip or whipped cream on top. Makes 6 servings.
Optional: Garnish with chocolate pieces or chocolate syrup and a cherry on top.
Serve with vanilla wafers or shortbread, but especially summer.
Sock It To Me Cake
Bobbie Cole, Newnan
1 box butter cake mix
½ cup plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
¾ cup corn oil
4 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
1 cup chopped pecans
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Pour cake mix in bowl. Using mixer, add ½ cup sugar and oil; mix well.
Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each.
Add sour cream, vanilla and pecans; mix.
Pour half of batter into a Bundt pan.
Mix cinnamon and 2 teaspoons sugar; sprinkle over batter in pan.
Add remaining batter and bake at 325 F for 1 to 1½ hours until golden brown.
Lemon Cookies
Linda Dickerson, Newnan
"This recipe is so easy, and everytime I make them, I get requests for the recipe."
1 box lemon cake mix
2 eggs
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon extract
1/3 cup vegetable oil
6 ounces white chocolate chips
Powdered sugar for coating
Mix cake mix, eggs, lemon juice, lemon extract and vegetable oil.
Add white chocolate chips.
Spoon dough into walnut size balls and roll in powdered sugar.
Place on greased or parchment paper cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 F for approximately 8 to 10 minutes.
Watch closely to make sure they're not overbaked.
Cool on rack and enjoy.
Buttermilk Pie
Kay Cole, Newnan
3 eggs
1½ cups granulated sugar
½ cup unsalted butter, melted in microwave
3 tablespoons all purpose flour
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
1 teaspoon salt
1 frozen pie crust
In large bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until mixed well.
Add butter, flour, buttermilk, vanilla and salt.
Mix well and pour into pie crust.
Bake for 10 minutes at 400 F, then reduce heat to 350 F and bake for 40 minutes.
Pie should be slightly jiggly when removed from oven.
If running continues, bake in 5 minute increments until it reaches desired consistency.
Let cool completely and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving.