Newnan High School’s Rotary Interact Club recently received a Zone Award from Rotary Zone 34 for the 2022-23 school year. The NHS chapter is sponsored by Rotary Club of Newnan.
The club, chaired by Newnan High School teachers Michelle Freeman and Amber Steele, meets twice a month and was recognized for logging 225 service hours over the past year.
The Club participated in numerous community service projects such as providing hygiene bags for the Samaritan Clinic, shopping for Christmas Child, Trunk or Treat, homecoming window painting and raising $300 for Polio eradication through daily briefings about the fight against Polio during morning announcements.
Interact also created “Valentines for Veterans” and delivered them to the VFW Post, shopped and stuffed Easter Eggs for Boys and Girls Club Easter Egg hunt, created keychain gifts and wrote letters to every Newnan High School staff member, from custodian to administration.
The group also attended the Rotary District 6900 Interact Conference and were the beneficiaries of donated school supplies.