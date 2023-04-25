20230401 Interact Club.jpg
Photo by Wyatt Welden

Newnan High School’s Rotary Interact Club recently received a Zone Award from Rotary Zone 34 for the 2022-23 school year. The NHS chapter is sponsored by Rotary Club of Newnan.

The club, chaired by Newnan High School teachers Michelle Freeman and Amber Steele, meets twice a month and was recognized for logging 225 service hours over the past year.