Two local organizations – Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity and ELEVATE Coweta Students – recently received grant donations from the Newnan Utilities Caring Customers grant program.
Company officials said they consider it Newnan Utilities’ responsibility to make a positive impact on the communities it serves, and customers make a positive impact through charitable giving to the Caring Customers program.
“Our customers are passionate about community and believe in a hands-on approach to making our community a better place to live, work and play. Together we help our neighbors,” said Jeff Phillips, general manager of Newnan Utilities.
Thousands of customers donate to the program each year. Some give monthly while others give periodically, and NU officials say thanks to the customers’ generosity, the Caring Customers program has awarded more than $97,000 to local nonprofit organizations since its inception.
Grant awards typically range from $500 to $3,000. First-quarter donations went to Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity, which “brings people together to build homes, communities and hope” in Coweta County and to ELEVATE Coweta Students, which “elevates students to success in school, in our community, and in life.”
Interested nonprofits are encouraged to apply by May 31 for consideration in the June grant review. To learn more about Newnan Utilities’ Caring Customers program or to enroll, visit