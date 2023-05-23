Starting Wednesday, June 7, Newnan Theatre Company will offer a weekly jazz-based class filled with Broadway-style dancing.
Focused on preparing adults and older teens (ages 16+) to perform in musical theater, the 90-minute classes will be taught by Joe Arnotti, an Atlanta native who has more than 20 years of experience as a professional dancer, choreographer, singer and entertainer. The class will meet on Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.
Arnotti has toured the country and had the pleasure of performing in spectacular venues like Powell Symphony Hall, Spivey Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, the Mable House Amphitheater and the Fabulous Fox. He had the opportunity to sing Mozart’s Requiem with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and starred as Billy Bigalow in The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s production of “Carousel.”
As a choreographer and dancer, Arnotti has been featured in commercials, short films, musical tours and theme park performances. He has had specialized training in jazz, tap, musical theater, hip hop and ballet. Aside from dancing, he has created movements for hit musicals like “All Shook Up,” “9 to 5,” “Legally Blonde” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” (in which he also performed earlier this month at NTC). He was the former dance captain for “Forever Christmas” and “Christmas in the City” at Stone Mountain Park and has danced alongside icons including Chita Rivera and Debbie Reynolds.
Recently he was featured as the Scarecrow in Atlanta Lyric’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” and was Corny Collins in Aurora Theatre’s “Hairspray: In Concert.” Favorite professional Atlanta stage credits include “Aida” (Atlanta Lyric), “Rocky Horror Show” (OutFront Theatre), “Mamma Mia!” (Aurora Theatre), “Peter Pan” (Legacy Theatre), “Dreamgirls” (Springer Opera House) and “Working” (Alliance Theatre).
A former entertainer at Six Flags Over Georgia and show developer for Stone Mountain Theme Park and Georgia Aquarium, Arnotti is a Broadway World and Metropolitan Theatre Awards Winner for Best Actor and SUZI Bass Nominee.
Aside from being on stage, Arnotti is also a performance coach. He is currently on staff at Steppin’ Out Performing Arts and was the award-winning Show Choir coach for Marietta High School. He helped build an educational program at the Historic Strand Theatre in Marietta and toured local libraries bringing live music and storytelling to kids.
Currently serving as chair of the Newnan Cultural Arts Commission, Arnotti is also a member of the Newnan Kiwanis Club, entertainment coordinator of the Coweta County Fair, coordinated Southern LitFest and produced the Scottish Sister City Celebration at the historic Wadsworth Auditorium.
NTC’s Broadway Dance Class will run through July and will culminate with a performance at Newnan Theatre Company on Friday, July 28. Student tuition is $150 if paid in advance for both months or $80/month. Space is limited, and there are no auditions;, so class slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.