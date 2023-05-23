20230524 Joe Arnotti.jpg

Joe Arnotti, a professional dancer and musical theater performer based in Newnan, will teach Newnan Theatre Company’s weekly Broadway Dance Class every Wednesday starting June 7 through July.

Starting Wednesday, June 7, Newnan Theatre Company will offer a weekly jazz-based class filled with Broadway-style dancing.

Focused on preparing adults and older teens (ages 16+) to perform in musical theater, the 90-minute classes will be taught by Joe Arnotti, an Atlanta native who has more than 20 years of experience as a professional dancer, choreographer, singer and entertainer. The class will meet on Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.