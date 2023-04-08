World Parkinson's Day takes place on April 11 to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease.
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative illness that affects 10 million people globally. According to the World Health Organization, Parkinson’s disease is growing more rapidly than any other neurological disorder.
There is no known cure for Parkinson’s disease. However, patients with PD can slow the progression of the disease and improve symptoms through medication, therapies, lifestyle choices and surgical treatments.
What is Parkinson’s disease?
Parkinson’s disease occurs when brain cells responsible for producing dopamine stop working or die. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that controls body movement.
Patients with PD may have symptoms of varying degrees but the disease often includes tremors, limb stiffness, slowness of motor skills, gait and balance problems. Non-motor challenges may include depression, anxiety, loss of smell, sleeplessness and a variety of cognitive impairments like dementia and hallucinations.
At Newnan’s Parkinson’s Support Group meetings, members come together to learn about the disease, build support and increase awareness.
When they are first diagnosed, many people report initially feeling shocked and admit to a limited knowledge of PD.
Barbara Nelan is a co-chair of the Newnan Parkinson’s Support Group. She started out as a member.
“The group provided me with the opportunity to connect with a community that relates to living with PD,” she said. “The isolated feeling of ‘why me’ that made coping with PD harder gave way to the opportunity to talk honestly, to share, to learn coping skills, and most importantly, give to others.”
Caretakers and family members are encouraged to attend the support group. Being a caretaker for a loved one with PD may include driving them to appointments, managing their medicine, and helping with daily tasks like walking from room to room, dressing and eating. Those who have been diagnosed with or care for someone with Parkinson’s says it’s life-altering and often unexpected.
In recognition of World Parkinson’s Day, members of NPSG were invited to share about living with PD, from the moment they received their diagnosis to the challenges they’ve faced and how they find strength day to day.
“The diagnosis of PD has a ripple effect that radiates from the patient to their caregiver, family, friends, co-workers and community,” Nelan said. “The Newnan PD support group is open to anyone who would like to learn about Parkinson’s disease, promote research and improve Parkinson’s care. The group strives to be a tool for all whose lives are touched by PD by providing awareness, education and support.”
Hearing from those with Parkinson’s
What was your initial reaction to receiving your Parkinson's diagnosis?
“I had a mixture of emotions,” Gary May said. “On one hand I was disappointed and sad, given I had recently retired and, having a general idea of the progressive nature of the disease, felt like all the things my wife and I had planned for retirement were now up in the air. On the other hand, there was some feeling of relief, finally having a label for all the symptoms that I had been seeing various doctors about. With the diagnosis, I was able to do the research necessary to figure out how to best cope with the disease.
“Thanks to the Parkinson's Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation, and the American Parkinson's Disease Association …, there is a tremendous amount of reliable education materials available about all things Parkinson's. The knowledge gave me hope. I learned that if I am proactive in doing the right things and maintain a positive attitude, I can maintain a productive, fulfilling life for many years,” May added.
My initial reaction was shock and disbelief,” said Don Chapman. “I had been very healthy all my life and all of a sudden I was told I had Parkinson’s. I knew very little about Parkinson’s and feared the worst. But as I read up on the disease I read that you never die from Parkinson’s, you simply die with Parkinson’s. So something else will get me before Parkinson’s will. That has given me the motivation to keep on doing all the things that I was doing before. I just do them slower than I used to.
“I was shocked because I’ve always been healthy, “Jack Camp said. “To have a disease which is progressive and non-treatable is a surprise. It causes a certain amount of depression which can be dealt with. But it changes one’s outlook on the rest of one’s life.
What do you find to be helpful in living with Parkinson's?
“It’s been very important to work with my neurologist to find the right combination of medications for me,” said May. “And then absolute discipline in taking the medicine every day on a strict time schedule. I practice regular exercise 6 days a week. Cardio every day, plus strength building and yoga for flexibility, mobility, balance on alternate days. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper nutrition and adequate sleep is important. I keep a positive mental attitude with many tools from the field of Positive Psychology, such as positive self-affirmations and random acts of kindness. Lastly, being with like-minded people in social situations, e.g., my Sunday School class, my Parkinson's support group.
“Living with Parkinson’s is most interesting as I keep learning new ways to adapt my behavior to take into account that I have Parkinson’s,” Chapman said. “It is frustrating at times as I cannot do everything that I want to do in the matter that I used to do. But I have kept up with all my organizations and activities. Now my most pressing question is “Is this new behavior because of Parkinson’s or because I am 81? This is where the Parkinson’s Support Group (started by Herman Fletcher) comes in handy as I will bring up a new behavior and if other people have experienced it also then it is probably Parkinson’s related, if no one else has experienced it then it is probably because of my age.
The company of family, old friends and grandchildren,” said Camp” “One tries to accomplish things that one has planned but never completed. Also I have found that a large group of Newnan area people suffer from PD. They provide good support at the regular Newnan Tuesday meetings.
To learn more at the Newnan Parkinson’s Support Group, call 770-253-7400 or
770-301-8895. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday monthly in the Gathering Room at First United Methodist Church in Newnan.