The next First Friday Gallery Stroll will be May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Newnan.
Cecelia Hilton, owner of Fine Lines Art & Framing, will host Newnan ArtRez artists in residence, Leo Cordovi and Mär Martinez. “I think that they have beautiful work, and I am excited for Newnan to see,” said Hilton.
Newnan ArtRez offers residencies to emerging and mid-career artists from various disciplines so they can pursue their art away from everyday pressures while engaging in community experiences that enrich Newnan and Coweta County’s cultural environment.
Cordovi and Martinez will display their work and be present to discuss with viewers. “We’re excited to be in a new environment,” said Martinez of their upcoming residency. “We’re looking forward to being immersed here and to put down roots.”
Martinez is an interdisciplinary artist specializing in sculptural painting. Her artwork explores the themes of dominance, aggression and power dynamics while using a variety of media including wood, acrylic, plexiglass, video and yarn.
“(Martinez’) paintings are quite different, but I think people will really enjoy them. Her work has a sculptural quality due to the nature of the cut outs,” said Hilton.
“(Cordovi’s) paintings are lovely, soft-focused scapes with expressive mark-making that I feel would really be enjoyed by the Newnan locals. I found the paintings to be an inspired take on landscapes,” said Hilton.
Cordovi, born in Havana, Cuba, immigrated to the U.S. at 15. His landscape paintings expressively blend an underlying and over-layering of colors melding naturalism and abstraction.
“It explores concepts of the post-immigrant experience, and within it, the process of losing and regaining one's own identity. I use the landscape as a universal vehicle to help me reinterpret, metaphorically, the sensation of foreign journey that it is to expatriate,” said Cordovi.
During his residency in Newnan, Cordovi aims to create a small series as he approaches a pivotal time in his post immigrant journey. In two years, his time spent in the U.S. will mirror his time in Cuba.
“Giving artists a platform to show and sell their work has always been a mission of mine. We try very hard to represent our local artists, and we are excited about the opportunity to support our upcoming visiting artists,” said Hilton. “We hope that by bringing in visiting artists, we are broadening the perspective for the local community.”
Fine Lines Art & Framing is located at 10 E. Broad St., Newnan. They will provide light refreshments during the First Friday Gallery Stroll on May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.