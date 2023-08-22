“Hello? This might seem like a shot in the dark, but my mama had a recipe in a cookbook y’all put out in the ’60s, and I can’t find it. Do y’all happen to have it anywhere?”
What started as a few random phone calls or emails about a cookbook The Newnan Times-Herald published in 1967 eventually became a routine request – one that, unfortunately, could not be filled because the iconic cookbook sold out decades ago.
Jackie Kennedy, editor of Newnan-Coweta Magazine, decided it was time to write the next chapter in Coweta County’s cookbook. She pitched the idea to Beth Neely, co-publisher of the NTH, and they immediately hit the ground running.
“I don’t know if the pandemic had anything to do with the renewed requests for our old cookbook in recent years, but there is something to be said for the power of comfort food,” said Neely. “Whether it’s a bowl of your favorite soup on a rainy day, a casserole dropped off by a friend during a crisis, or baking cookies around a holiday, food has the ability to offer solace and stability in, dare I say it, these ‘uncertain times.’”
Food transcends time, uncertain or otherwise. Tastes certainly change (sorry, tomato aspic), but the care and thought that go into a meal will always be there.
“Cowetans have continued to cook with love since the NTH’s last cookbook, so we think it's time to share a collection of the next generation’s favorite recipes,” Neely said. “We sent out requests for recipes and were overwhelmed with responses from newcomers as well as ‘Old Newnan’ families. There’s everything from old-fashioned fried chicken and biscuits to curries, red velvet cakes and banana puddings.”
“We also included a few of the most-requested recipes from the original cookbook as well as several favorites from our ‘Coweta Cooks’ column in Newnan-Coweta Magazine,” added Kennedy.
Neely and Kennedy both said they believe the recipes tell a story of Coweta County.
“We know how special this place is, and food ties us together tighter than any invisible county lines,” said Kennedy.
“Because of the internet and the vast reach of The Newnan Times-Herald’s online presence, Coweta has touched the lives of thousands who might not be with us physically, but follow along virtually,” Neely said. “Coweta isn’t just a place on a map – it's home, and these recipes can help explain why in a way that words sometimes can’t.
“We’ve come a long way since 1967, and I hope y’all find every dish as delicious as we did when we tested them,” she added. “Even the shrimp mousse and possum.”
“Coweta Cooks: Sharing a Legacy of Our Favorite Recipes” will make its debut at the Sharpsburg Book Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26, retailing for $25.
The book fair will take place at the A.O. Bridges Community Center in downtown Sharpsburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. “Coweta Cooks” will be set up inside the Community Center at Table 22.
The Hometown Novel Writers Association is hosting more than 40 authors for the event, and the organization is expecting a record crowd this year.
Food trucks will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and public restrooms are available in the community center and across from the pavilion.
After the book fair, “Coweta Cooks” will be available for purchase at The Newnan Times-Herald, located at 16 Jefferson St. in downtown Newnan. To reserve a copy, call the office at 770-253-1576.