“Hello? This might seem like a shot in the dark, but my mama had a recipe in a cookbook y’all put out in the ’60s, and I can’t find it. Do y’all happen to have it anywhere?”

What started as a few random phone calls or emails about a cookbook The Newnan Times-Herald published in 1967 eventually became a routine request – one that, unfortunately, could not be filled because the iconic cookbook sold out decades ago.