New clues have been released for the “Hunt For Lost Treasure Of Coweta Seeks Gold,” which gives everyone the chance to find real gold.
This event, sponsored by the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance, invites treasure hunters of all ages to join a scavenger hunt in which they can discover the remnants and relics of the past hidden in “plain sight” throughout Coweta County.
While hunters will find cultural riches throughout the search, one treasure hunter will win the grand prize at the end of the hunt, which is one Troy Ounce of gold. The value of gold varies – a troy ounce of gold at publication time is valued at $1,902.
At the end of the hunt, other hunters will be awarded additional prizes from a treasure chest.
Here is this week’s set of clues.
Long ago, sharp sounds pierced the pastoral calm around me. One painful hot summer day stands out for me. Even though that day’s events are what most remember about me, now many find relaxation when they visit with me. What am I?
My friends speak “volumes” about me! I have very, very rich friends! Even being more than a century old, I am still popular, and in good shape. The right “worms” keep me healthy, not worn down and buried in the dust. I am around the center of attention. Who am I?
Many say I pluck their heartstrings. In places in my hometown, I look bigger than life! Still, I think of myself as a humble soul, just one of the “folks.” One important place even shows me off like a big deal historic something! I just wanna’ be hangin’ out with my friends where it’s hotter than a “hoochie coochie.” What is the important place that makes me look like a big deal historic something?
Solid as a rock! You will find me where thousands pass by every day! Most probably do not even see me. Way back when, I was the center of county business. Now, I am in a corner of a very busy spot. Some remember; they keep my place marked. What am I?
Here are the clues from the previous week.
You will find me near ‘’Location” on Main Street. I look like the town’s attic. I’ve been rolled over and through for more than 120 years (since 1890). I’ve stored up gear and nostalgic goodies for everyone to see. On special days, you can come in and see what I have stored like arrowheads and automobiles. What am I?
To do my work, I’ve been up a “Hill.” Built in 1927, I trained many people for trades when the world was black and white. You can see me from a highway; just “turn in” and pull up to my front door; my city leaders will welcome you. They call me historic, and I look like new. What am I?
Off the beaten path, I offered a Ray of hope for rural children to learn many years ago. I am ‘one’ of a kind. Now many people of all ages gather in my hall. I was built in 1908 and named after the mother of the founder of the town (which is now a community not a town). What am I?
Do not miss this one! Be sharp! “A-O, A-O, it’s off the highway we go! Rest in park, read a book, and you will find me close by. People are fond of me; they celebrate happy days and holidays; they consider me central to civic matters. What am I?
I tower over all for many miles; Everyone looks up to me all hours of the day and night. I am the center of attention, even though some think I am squared. Many think I do not show my age, even though I have been standing for over one hundred years (I did get a “facelift” not too long ago). People gather around me for community activities. When I “speak,” everyone listens. Who/what am I?
I’m a fraction of my former self. I supported a heavy load. More than a hundred years ago, many fought over me. Men in boots and sweaty overalls as well as ladies in flowing gowns have conducted their affairs with me. Some followed an “alphabet” route when they made tracks to find me. What am I?
Once upon a time long ago, in a place with fertile fields, I turned into something new and very beautiful. Imagination and creativity became my best friends. I took front stage. Walt Disney noticed me. What am I?
At first, boys rang my bell. Eventually, many history lovers found me inviting. Now many children have loads of fun with me. I’m happy to share my old toys with my kid friends. What was I named first?
We are all over our county! Some fight with us. We have our limits. We are proud to protect. We like keeping up appearances. Memories are precious to us. Who are we; what are all our individual names? (You may need extra space for this answer.)
Travel just north of St. Charles to find me. In my new home, I can tell you tales in more than 40 languages. My beginnings were humble and filled with prayer. Now I have more beautiful green space around me. What am I?
We are little; we are clothed in green like the men who carried us. We have big names. Who are we and what are our names? HINT: Find this item and solution at the Hometown Heritage Museum: A Tribute to Lewis Grizzard. Hours: Special exhibit available Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Complimentary entry for this event. Donations appreciated.
I sealed the deal in the early 1800s. I am very old and some say rare. My owners won “the lottery” to get me; they landed a new home. HINT: Find this item and solution at the Senoia Historic Society. Hours: Friday and Saturday 1-4 p.m. There is a charge for entry.
The answer can be found on their website in the virtual tour senoiaareahistoricalsociety.org
6 Couch St., Senoia, GA 30276
For questions and help: morelandadventure.com and Facebook: morelandculturalartsalliance.
HUNT for the LOST TREASURE of COWETA is sponsored by the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance, Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect, foster, and promote the cultural arts and heritage of the Moreland community and to celebrate the writing of Erskine Caldwell and Lewis Grizzard.