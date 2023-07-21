Small businesses often struggle to stay afloat in the sea of larger competition, but Moreland-based Jere’s Cyclecraft has survived each storm that has come its way.
This locally owned gem just celebrated its 50th anniversary, and owners say they have no plans to slow down.
Celebrating the past and the future
The past 50 years have flown by for Jere Hall, owner of Jere’s Cyclecraft in Moreland.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said.
Jere’s first opened its doors in June of 1973.
“We began in a tin barn with a dirt floor but eventually graduated to our present 3,200-square-foot facility,” Hall said.
The location now includes a showroom stocked with parts and a full-service shop where mechanics “proudly wield sockets and wrenches and other implements of creation.”
Even for someone who does not ride, Jere’s is a fun place to visit.
Jere’s nephew, Jamie Scott, has worked at the shop for more than 30 years. His passion is evident in his broad grin and hearty welcome to anyone who walks through the front door.
Scott grew up in the shop and now oversees much of the day-to-day operations. He said he loves welcoming new and existing customers, inviting them to relax for a while, hang out and chat.
Jere’s faces increasing competition, but its customers are fiercely loyal, saying the business is a trusted resource for bikers and a place where small-town service still exists.
“We’ve been here long enough to weather the storms,” Hall said.
According to Hall, about 40 percent of their customers are new, but many new customers become lifelong ones. Most even become friends.
Jere’s customers are not limited to Coweta County. Clients come from north Georgia, Alabama, Florida and even overseas. Customers from as far away as Australia, Japan and Finland patronize the Moreland business.
One of Jere’s long-time customers is now based in Sweden, and Hall fondly recalled shipping a motor to him in Jerusalem at the start of their relationship.
“He still sends us a Christmas card every year,” Hall said.
For the love of the ride
While both Hall and Scott are passionate about the shop, Hall said he loves the bikes the most.
“It’s the beauty and the art of it all,” he said, adding that he loves the complexity of the equipment and spends more time working on bikes than riding them these days.
For Scott, it is all about the ride. The maintenance and repairs he performs at the shop allow more bikers to enjoy that ride, he said, and he sees it all as a necessary step in being able to continue to enjoy the ride as much as possible.
“Jere is ice. I am fire,” Scott said with a laugh.
Their personalities may vary but they share the same love for the shop and the people who frequent it.
Hall said he enjoys the unpredictability of work that comes through the shop.
“You never know what’s coming next,” he said, adding that his passion for the work has only grown deeper throughout the years.
Scott agreed that the variety of the work keeps things fun.
“It’s a place we can come to every day and enjoy it,” he said. “It’s always something new.”
Secret sauce
As the market has changed, Jere’s has changed along with it.
“We have gone back to working on older bikes and doing more motor work,” Hall said. “I used to do a lot of custom bikes and custom paint jobs.”
He doesn’t get to do those as often these days due to the changing market and needs that come along with it.
Hall said he never thought he would be “working on old iron in 2023,” but many bike owners are keeping these older models running, he said. This makes the work Jere’s performs even more important.
“The Harley-Davidson dealership does not work on bikes older than 20 years old, so we tend to get a lot of that,” Scott said.
For him, the secret to their success is simple, Hall said.
“The reason Jere’s has sustained to be a successful small business is that we have evolved with the times,” he said. “From old iron to custom building, painting, high-performance and fabricating.”
This evolution has not changed the core tenant of how Jere’s treats customers. Scott said the heart of Jere’s remains “an old school bike shop that is working with the customers in mind.” Every person, bike and package are unique.
Hall remains focused on the craft.
“Quality motorcycle work is a craft,” he said. “Like all crafts, it requires not only a fair amount of skill, but also experience and patience.”
Jere’s website sums up the shop’s philosophy: “We have learned if you treat people with respect, they will reward you with loyalty.”
Word of mouth goes a long way in gaining and keeping customers, something that the internet has pushed along in recent years.
Long-time customer, Nick “Edge” Ranes provided this review of Jere’s: “The amazing thing in this day and age is that his advice isn't affected by his profit margin. More than once, Jere has steered me away from a contemplated ‘upgrade’ that would have made some money for his shop but not done much for my bike.”
Hall said his mission to always put the customer and their needs first is a mentality that
has kept Jere’s going strong over the past 50 years.
“Our long history of providing the highest quality service is important to us, as is the trust we have earned from our customers,” he said. “We have never forgotten that it is our customers to whom we owe our continued success.”
Looking to the future
Scott has worked at Jere’s since he was 12 years old and will eventually take over the operation
fully. He grew up helping Jere test drive dirt bikes, working beside his uncle and learning the ropes – often by pulling on them.
“I think I rode a dirt bike before I ever learned to ride a bike,” Scott said with a laugh.
He now has more than 30 years of experience and said he is as enthusiastic about the future of Jere’s as he was in the past.
The legacy of Jere’s is something Scott continues to invest in. Like any other small business, finding quality help can be difficult, so he said he is investing in the future by investing in others.
The business is training up the younger generation by working with three other mechanics who are still new in their careers. This allows Scott and Hall to share their skills with others, while continuing to build on the legacy that began 50 years ago.
Scott is looking to bring more technology into the shop and add more of a presence online. As their customers continue to evolve, so will Jere’s Cycleworks, he said. However, the focus will always remain on the “people, parts and business.”
Neither man dwells long on how rare it is for a small business to see such success. Instead, they continue to prioritize a commitment to provide personalized service tailored to each customer’s needs and budget – and move forward with the times.
“We adapt,” Hall said.
And that is what Scott plans to continue doing.
For the future, Jamie dreams of working on a “destination deck” and other options that will encourage customers and members of the community to “come hang out, listen to some music and enjoy themselves.
The deck is still in the works, but it’s part of the new direction that they hope will keep Jere’s relevant for years to come. For now, visitors to the Moreland shop can stop in, have a cup of coffee and shoot the breeze.
Hall’s plans for the future of Jere’s are more direct.
“Do what we do, then do it more,” he said. “Don’t forget to keep breathing. Keep going.”