Monarch House resident Providencia Rodriguez recently celebrated her 104th birthday, making her the oldest resident at the Monarch House in Newnan, according to her daughter, Marie Umbach.
Rodriguez, better known as Provi, was born April 27, 1919, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. After her parents’ deaths at a young age, Rodriguez went to live with an aunt in Cali, Columbia.
At 14 years old, Rodriguez and her aunt moved to New York after her aunt got a job as a buyer for Bloomingdales. While in New York, Rodriguez met her husband, Alvin in English class.
The couple married in 1943 and shortly after, Alvin joined the Army and served in World War II. She loves New York and still talks about her fondest memories, according to Umbach. Some of her fondest memories include going to the Latin Quarter and dancing to Xavier Cugat’s Band back in the late 1930s.
Rodriguez has been in Newnan for 28 years and has been at the Monarch House for four years. Umbach said the caregivers enjoy her humor and feistiness.
“They tell us when she gets upset, she reverts to her first language, Spanish,” Umbach said. “Fellow residents describe Provi as amazing and fantastic. She enjoys visits from friends and family.”
Rodriguez said her secret to living a long life is surrounding herself with friends always and planning get-togethers.
“She loves to cook — especially her Spanish specialties, empanadas, pasteles and black beans and rice,” Umbach said. “She also lived in Miami where she loved her mango and avocado trees. She did so good with her trees that she would set up a fruit stand every year and proudly sold the mangoes and avocados.”
Umbach said a celebration was held at Monarch House. She said Rodriguez’s son-in-law, grandchildren, and some of her great-grandchildren attended. Umbach said some of the caregivers came even though it was their off day. There was music by Pete Fodero and Chris Avila, her favorite accordion player.