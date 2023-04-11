Local thespians and young dancers from Southern Arc Dance Center will perform an abridged version of Shakepspeare’s comedy “Midsummer Nights Dream” on the grounds of the McRitchie-Hollis Museum Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m.

Directed by Dale Lyons and choreographed by Paulo Manso de Sousa, the show aims to meld theater with dance in the outdoor production.