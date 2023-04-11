Local thespians and young dancers from Southern Arc Dance Center will perform an abridged version of Shakepspeare’s comedy “Midsummer Nights Dream” on the grounds of the McRitchie-Hollis Museum Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m.
Directed by Dale Lyons and choreographed by Paulo Manso de Sousa, the show aims to meld theater with dance in the outdoor production.
For many young dancers, this is their first foray into swapping ballet shoes for scripts. Lyons inspired his cast during a recent rehearsal with words from Hamlet. "Speak the speech, I pray you," said Lyons.
He continued to coach his cast members to deliver the words of the Bard of Avon with clarity and confidence.
"Working with these performers has been both a challenge and a delight,” Lyles said. “Only one or two of them had ever done Shakespeare before, so everybody got to learn a lot in a very short time. I think audiences are going to be delighted with our staging, which is site specific and completely nontraditional."
Natalia Courtney is a seasoned Southern Arc Dance dancer and an East Coweta High School student.
"I've opened up more as a performer," said Courtney, who will be playing the role of Egeus.
Lizbeth Tew is an adult dance student at Southern Arc Dance Center. Taking to the stage is a new venture for Tew, who will be playing the role of Hippolyta. Local actor Mike Stillman will play the role of Nick Bottom. Stillman and Lyons have previously worked together in Shakespeare productions with the Newnan Theatre Company.